The Economic Freedom Fighters have also been in favour of the relocation of the National Assembly to the Gauteng province

This has been proven by a video that has shown up online showing Malema make the suggestion to sell the Parliament offices and move operations to Pretoria

On social media, EFF supporters are in favour of the move while others say it is a bad idea and could lead to more Parliament fires

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

CAPE TOWN - In recent days, the Economic Freedom Fighters have been among a group of people who have been advocating for the relocation of the National Assembly to the City of Tshwane.

The video is indicative that the call for the relocation of Parliament has always been there and did not come up as a topic because of the Parliament fire as some might have thought.

The EFF has always had a stance on the relocation of Parliament from the Western Cape to Gauteng. Image: Papi Morake

Source: Getty Images

The video was posted by a social media user @54Battalion on Monday, 3 January and captioned the post by saying that Malema called for Parliament to be put for sale and relocated ages ago., adding that perhaps the time has come.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The post read:

"CIC Julius Malema and EFF said that [the] National Assembly building in Cape Town must be sold and we move to Pretoria [a] long time ago. Maybe it's now the time to do that."

TimesLIVE confirms that the video was taken in Akasia, Pretoria. In the video, Malema states that Parliament should be moved to Tshwane because other countries have their administrative and legislative offices in the same.

He went on to say by having these crucial pillars of the State in one city would help save on resources.

South Africans share their thoughts on the resurfaced video

in the comment section, EFF supporters praised their leader for having wisdom about the parliament location issue while others say moving the National Assembly to the Gauteng province will make it easier for disgruntled EFF supporters to burn it down.

@Refents53590782 said:

"The Giraffe View is not starting now, @Julius_S_Malema and the Mighty EFF @EFFSouthAfrica saw it long before the fire could reach #ParliamentFire . Look to him for collective wisdom and not your jealousy for him. Julius Malema's intelligence could teach us all a thing or two!"

@simelane_sa said:

"It's the only logical thing to do but knowing SA leaders this is hardly going to materialise."

@Libra01819187 said:

"If the National Assembly is moved to JHB then the cult followers will disrupt it daily and burn it down every time they do not get what their leader wants."

@Mavuthel71 said:

"You guys are going to burn union buildings as well its colonial structures I think citizens must turn against politicians thugs before it's too late."

EFF and Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane call for Parliament to be moved to Pretoria

Briefly News previously reported that the fire one South Africa's national key point in Cape Town over the weekend has received a number of reactions from citizens and political organisations across the country.

Many are devastated stated that Parliament was set on fire, allegedly by a 49-year-old man who climbed through a window. This has raised questions about how the arsonist managed to gain entry into a place that was supposed to have been heavily protected.

However, the Economic Freedom Fighters are singing a different tune and want Parliament to be moved from the City of Cape Town to Tshwane, South Africa's administrative capital city, according to TimesLIVE.

Source: Briefly News