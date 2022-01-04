Zandile Mafe, aged 49, was arrested in connection with the fire that engulfed the houses of Parliament

Mafe appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court today on charges of arson, housebreaking and robbery

The accused was discovered with explosives and items from Parliament in his possession when he was arrested

CAPE TOWN - Zandile Mafe, aged 49, was arrested in connection with the fire that engulfed the houses of Parliament on 2 January 2022. He appeared in court today (4 January) and denied all charges against him.

Mafe was not only charged with arson and housebreaking, but also with robbery due to several items from Parliament being found in his possession, such as documents, laptops, and crockery.

The accused allegedly used explosives to start the fire, which amounts to him disobeying the Explosives Act, News24 reports. Mafe might be charged with extra allegations as the trial proceeds.

Zandile Mafe has been accused of robbing Parliament during the recent fire. Image: RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The next steps in the trial

Mafe's case has been postponed by the Cape Town Magistrate's Court to 11 January to facilitate further investigation. Luvuyo Godla is representing the accused and maintains that his client is pleading not guilty, according to IOL.

Eric Ntabazalila, a spokesperson for the Western Cae's branch of the National Prosecuting Authority, said that the extra investigation time will allow authorities to ascertain if Mafe has assets and his residential address.

“Investigators have not been able to go to Parliament to assess the damages. By next Tuesday we will have that information,” Ntabazalila said.

South Africans react to Parliament fire suspect's first day in court

@ZungulaVuyo, a member of Parliament, said:

@Cellular_Jnr believes:

"Shame the poor guy... I strongly believe this man has been selected as the fall guy. I’m just not buying it."

@_icefaro_ asked:

"How does a national key point stay unguarded the entire night? The security company should take the blame and they must let the poor guy go. Utter insult to our intelligence."

@Truthte83602973 remarked:

@minayza remarked:

"At least he will have something to eat and a place to sleep for a while."

