The Economic Freedom Fighters feel the fire that broke out at Parliament should pave the way for National Assembly to be relocated

The calls for the relocation are shared by the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who says it is long overdue

Social media users are mostly in disagreement with the EFF and Mkhwebane and have highlighted that moving Parliament will impact many lives

CAPE TOWN - The fire one South Africa's national key point in Cape Town over the weekend has received a number of reactions from citizens and political organisations across the country.

Many are devastated stated that Parliament was set on fire, allegedly by a 49-year-old man who climbed through a window. This has raised questions about how the arsonist managed to gain entry into a place that was supposed to have been heavily protected.

Calls to move Parliament from Cape Town to Pretoria have been intensified by the EFF and Public Protector Busiswe Mkhwebane. Images: Waldo Swiegers & Phill Magakoe

However, the Economic Freedom Fighters are singing a different tune and want Parliament to be moved from the City of Cape Town to Tshwane, South Africa's administrative capital city, according to TimesLIVE.

The party says instead of spending money on rebuilding the parts of the National Assembly that have been burned down, the money should be used to relocate Parliament instead.

The EFF says Parliament is located in Cape Town as a result of the British and Afrikaners settlers striking a deal at the end of the Anglo-Boer war.

EFF National spokesperson Vuyani Pambo says keeping Parliament in Cape Town is a betrayal of African people and maintenance of a "colonial pact".

Pambo adds that moving Parliament to Gauteng would save costs because money will be saved on travel and accommodation costs for members of Parliament who do not reside in Cape Town.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane calls for Parliament to be moved

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has also echoed the EFF's call to move Parliament, stating that move is long overdue, reports The South African.

Mkhwebane shared these sentiments on social media in response to a Twitter user who stated that Members of Parliament should be forced to work in tents or under trees.

South Africans have opposing views on the relocation of Parliament

A hot debate on the moving of Parliament to Gauteng has broken on social media. Some people think it would be a great move while others say there are great implications that need to be considered.

Here are a few reactions to the EFF and Mkhwebane's calls for a relocation of Parliament:

@ChristopherMpk said:

"To where exactly? Isn't Union buildings the seat of the Presidency? And doesn't Parliament being in CPT, Union Buildings being in PTA and the ConCourt being in Bloem indicate the separation of powers?"

@Sithagul said:

"There’s no strategic thought in moving parliament to PTA it's mere political emotions. You will create an exodus of black public services workers. Erasing the remnant black middle class in CT, as a result, CT will be absolutely Caucasian. The poor masses will be abandoned."

@Leko_Mahlangu said:

"The relocation is not necessary. Why is Floyd and Julia's preaching the same thing? I think someone wants a tender hence they are pushing Parliament to be relocated to Pretoria. The funds that can be used to build a new Parliament should be invested in fighting GBV."

Hawks take over Parliament fire investigation, 49-year-old man arrested in Cape Town

Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa held a press conference outside the Houses of Parliament in Cape Town following a fire there early yesterday morning (2 January).

The briefing was also attended by Ministers Mondli Gungubele and Mondli Gungubele, along with the province's Premier Alan Winde.

The President referred to the incident as a "terrible and devastating event". Ramaphosa highlighted the significance of the fire occurring the day after the funeral of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

