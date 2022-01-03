President Cyril Ramaphosa held a press briefing about the fire that engulfed the Houses of Parliament in Cape Town on 2 January

The Hawks have taken over the case and arrested a 49-year-old man who is accused of starting the blaze

The arson accused, who is not an employee of Parliament, allegedly gained access to the complex through a back window

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa held a press conference outside the Houses of Parliament in Cape Town following a fire there early yesterday morning (2 January). The briefing was also attended by Ministers Mondli Gungubele and Mondli Gungubele, along with the province's Premier Alan Winde.

The President referred to the incident as a "terrible and devastating event". Ramaphosa highlighted the significance of the fire occurring the day after the funeral of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

The fire resulted in extensive damage to the Parliament building, especially to the roof and several offices. A 49-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is accused of arson. He will appear in court tomorrow (4 January), News24 reports.

The Hawks take over the investigation into the Parliament fire

The investigation has been handed over to the Hawks and is being overseen by Brigadier Nomthandazo Mbambo. According to TimesLIVE, the accused was not an employee of Parliament and entered the building through a back window.

The accused, who has been charged with arson, housebreaking and theft, will be tried under The National Key Point Act. The damage caused by the fire was far-reaching due to the sprinklers inside the building not working during the time of the incident.

Brigadier Mtambo told Briefly News that the Hawks' forensic team are yet to gain access to the Parliament building because it has not yet been declared safe by officials on the scene. Once they have gained access, the team can properly begin their investigation.

Reactions to the Parliament fire as South Africans digest the news

@mxoboss asked:

"Where was the security?"

@PieterseBartel said:

"Apparently there were no guards due to cost cuts."

@jameshendricks5 remarked:

"Please name and shame them."

@Malinde95480426 asked:

"There is no smoke without fire, how can a person set fire at Parliament?"

@SusanBr25015113 believes:

"The charge is treason."

Fire engulfs Parliament buildings in Cape Town, firefighters battle inferno

Speaking about the fire, Briefly News previously reported that the Parliament precinct in Cape Town was engulfed in flames on 2 January. The Old Assembly Building appeared to be at the centre of the blaze.

Firefighters battled the huge inferno in an attempt to contain the fire. A huge column of smoke was seen rising from the buildings.

Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille called for calm and said that the National Assembly was not burning but the smoke from the fire was pulled over the National Assembly by winds and the extractor fans.

