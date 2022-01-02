Fire Engulfs Parliament Buildings in Cape Town, Firefighters Battle Inferno

A fire has broken out in the Old Assembly Building in Cape Town in the Parliamentary Precinct of the city

36 Firefighters are battling the inferno in an attempt to contain it, reports have not been able to confirm what started the fire

Contradicting reports indicated the National Assembly might also be on fire but this has not been confirmed

CAPE TOWN - The Parliament precinct in Cape Town was engulfed in flames on Sunday, the Old Assembly Building appears to be at the centre of the blaze.

Firefighters have been battling the huge inferno in an attempt to contain the fire. A huge column of smoke can be seen rising from the buildings.

A fire has engulfed the Parliament buildings in Cape Town. Photo credit: @insightfactor

Source: Twitter

Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille called for calm and said that the National Assembly was not burning but the smoke from the fire is being pulled over the National Assembly by winds and the extract fans according to eNCA.

The emergency services received a call early in the morning at around 5:03 am. It is not clear what started the fire.

However, JP Smith of the mayoral committee for safety and security said that contrary to what de Lille reported that the National Assembly was on fire according to SABC News.

Reports indicate that the fire started on the third floor and spread towards the gymnasium. 36 firefighters rushed to the scene to fight the blaze it conflicting reports say that the fire may not be under control.

