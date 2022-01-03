The African National Congress' chief whip Pemmy Majodina has criticised the Economic Freedom Fighters for suggesting that Parliament move to Tshwane

Majodina said that the government must prioritise the socio-economic challenges facing South Africa

The ruling party's chief whip said that the move would be expensive and require amending the Constitution

CAPE TOWN - Pemmy Majodina, the chief whip of the African National Congress (ANC), said earlier today (3 January) that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s suggestion to move Parliament to Tshwane after the houses of Parliament in Cape Town experienced a fire is not necessary.

Majodina said that the socio-economic issues facing South Africa, such as underdevelopment and soaring unemployment, should be prioritised by the government.

Not only would the move to Tshwane require making amendments to the Constitution, but it would also be an expensive endeavour the ruling party's chief whip said, according to The Sowetan.

Pemmy Majodina has criticised the EFF's suggestion to move Parliament to Tshwane. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Papi Morake/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Why does the EFF want to move Parliament to Tshwane?

Following the fire at Parliament in Cape Town, the EFF posted on social media that they think the solution is to move the seat of Parliament to Tshwane in Gauteng. The party said that this will be more cost-effective than the current arrangement, as MPs would not need accommodation in Cape Town and won't have the travel costs.

BusinessTech reports that various political parties have requested the move in the past and in 2019 a cost analysis was done, which determined that moving Parliament to Gauteng would negatively affect Cape Town's economy and cost the government more than R7 million and mean that 1400 staff together with their families would need to move cities.

Majodina added that the geographical separation between Parliament in Cape Town and Pretoria being the administrative capital of South Africa is healthy for the government. She said that the government must persevere with the opening of Parliament next month.

Reactions to the ANC's chief whip's statement

@MGGumede2 asked:

"Chief whip: What is the priority?"

@Cdejuju believes:

"DA will not allow them to relocate it, so it is not by choice for them to say so however circumstantial factors propels them to do so."

@Zerubba77285969 remarked:

"Doing what is good for the country is not their priority."

@peter80680910 shared:

"True that the ANC never prioritises anything."

@TokoMasemola said:

"These utterances by the Chief Whip is just typical "we don't have political will" language. Is the same excuses they use for not bringing proper solutions to issues in the country."

