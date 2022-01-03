Helen Zille, the federal leader of the Democratic Alliance, criticised Economic Freedom Fighters MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi online

The reason for Zille's criticism is based on Ndlozi referring to the fire at Parliament as "beautiful"

Zille expressed her disapproval at Ndlozi for making the statement and said he should be helping to solve the problem

CAPE TOWN - Helen Zille, the federal leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), criticised Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for calling the fire that damaged part of the houses of Parliament in Cape Town "beautiful."

Ndlozi added in his statement that the fire presents an opportunity for the South African government to move Parliament to Tshwane in Gauteng. Zille criticised Ndlozi, as she views his remarks as celebrating the fire instead of helping to fix the problem.

Parliament was scheduled to open next month with the State of the Nation address on 10 February. However, the fire has caused the government to brainstorm how they can work around the loss of venue, TimesLIVE reports.

How the online beef started: Zille vs Ndlozi

After Ndlozi posted a video of the blaze with a caption referring to it as "a beautiful fire", Zille replied to Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis' statement on the fire, citing Ndlozi as "celebrating" the incident.

Ndlozi did not take this lightly and replied to Zille's tweet. Therein the EFF MP said that due to there being no lives lost in the fire it does not count as a tragedy and he called Parliament an "apartheid symbol."

He then directed attention to the socioeconomic issues, particularly poverty-related challenges, which Cape Town experiences and said that he does not think Zille cares about the struggles that impoverished people have.

Reactions to the Twitter argument between Zille and Ndlozi

@CertifiedFaita believes:

"Build monuments that identify with us as Africans, not this colonial doti."

@tsitso09 said:

"People don't eat monuments. They want schools, clinics and other amenities that improve their quality of life."

@Maplotter1 shared:

@dramadelinquent remarked:

"A whole MP celebrating the destruction of government property."

@matimbaisaacs believes:

"Politicising tragedy is very wrong, if the parliament is to be moved let's use the correct channels and wait for the right time."

@Dman_zn asked:

EFF and Mkhwebane call for Parliament to be moved to Pretoria, Mzansi disagrees

In other news about the Parliament fire, earlier Briefly News reported that the fire at one of South Africa's national key points in Cape Town over the weekend has received a number of reactions from citizens and political organisations across the country.

Many are devastated stated that Parliament was set on fire, allegedly by a 49-year-old man who climbed through a window. This has raised questions about how the arsonist managed to gain entry into a place that was supposed to have been heavily protected.

However, the Economic Freedom Fighters are singing a different tune and want Parliament to be moved from the City of Cape Town to Tshwane, South Africa's administrative capital city.

