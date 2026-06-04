A dramatic video shared on Facebook has captured the extreme weather conditions battering the Sea Point region in Cape Town

The footage showcases gale-force winds pushing pedestrians, aggressively shaking trees, and whipping sea spray into rain-like showers

The clip sparked intense online debate, with social media users expressing relief, worry over flights, and concern for the safety of Sea Point residents

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Extreme coastal winds create dangerous walking conditions along the Sea Point promenade. Image: Familyearthtrek KS

Source: Facebook

A shocking video showing the sheer power of nature in the Western Cape has set social media abuzz. Uploaded to Facebook by user Familyearthtrek KS on 3 June 2026, the clip shows a day of extreme severe weather conditions along the popular Sea Point promenade.

The resident captured an environment dominated by destructive winds and a chaotic marine environment. In the footage, the winds push pedestrians trying to navigate the coastal walkway, and nearby trees are violently shaken, appearing as if they could snap at any moment under the extreme pressure. The raw strength of the gale in Facebook user FamIlyearthtrek KS's clip also whipped up the ocean surface, throwing massive sea spray into the air and creating rain showers in the immediate area.

How to guard against gale-force danger

The City of Cape Town’s disaster management guidelines highlight that violent gale-force winds carry extreme risks. These include uprooting trees, tearing down overhead power lines, damaging roofing structures, and physically knocking pedestrians down the streets. To minimise property damage and protect families, municipal authorities recommend that residents trim large trees near dwellings. They also advise them to anchor loose outdoor items and firmly secure roof structures with additional bracing straps well ahead of arriving storms.

Watch the Facebook reel here.

Mzansi reacts to the Sea Point windy clip

The video unsettled many social media users who wondered what could be causing the sudden bad weather around the country. Many expressed genuine concerns for residents in the area, hoping they were not badly affected by the strong winds. Several Cape Town residents noted that the conditions in their specific suburbs were nowhere near as extreme, confirming that Sea Point seemed to be bearing the brunt of the localised gale.

Viewers were shocked by how strong the Cape wind was and warned others to stay safe. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

User @Jimmy Potts asked:

"How do aeroplanes land in this weather?"

User @Farhaad Natha commented:

"The TUI Mein Schiff 6 cruise ship is waiting to enter Cape Town harbour. She was supposed to dock at 08h00 on Wednesday morning. She may only come in on Thursday evening when the wind abates. It's a beautiful ship. Mein Schiff 6, from Germany."

User @Vivien Bruwer shared:

"Scary, I am not crazy about the wind! Be safe out there."

User @Paulette Solomons added:

"Something is on the way, the weather is changing every time in one day. Volcano vibes."

User @Val Hiscock said:

"Wow, that's wild!"

User @Bruce Myers commented:

"The whole of Cape Town was extremely windy today. It came out of nowhere."

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Source: Briefly News