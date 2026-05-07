Kouga Mayor Hattingh Bornman led overnight emergency operations to evacuate residents from flooded homes in Kruisfontein and surrounding areas

The update posted on Facebook left viewers feeling deeply appreciative of his hands-on leadership during the floods

Social media users flooded the post, praising his dedication, while residents in nearby townships urgently requested assistance

Mayor Hattingh Bornman stood in knee-deep water while assessing the damage in Kruisfontein. Image: Mayor Hattingh Bornman

Source: Facebook

The disaster management teams in the Kouga region have worked tirelessly to relocate families as heavy rainfall continues to hit parts of the Eastern Cape.

The clip was shared on the leader's Facebook handle, Mayor Hattingh Bornman, where many viewers expressed their appreciation of the caring mayor.

Standing in the overflooded area of Kruisfontein, Mayor Hattingh Bornman explained that his team of experts was working on getting the water levels to drop. Showing a flooded house, the creator noted that his team has been evacuating people around the municipality throughout the night to a place of safety.

Humansdorp residents evacuated after a bad storm

He cautioned residents to stay indoors and not drive around, noting that some areas were slippery with debris. Evacuees in the Kouga region were advised by Facebook user Mayor Hattingh Bornman to proceed to a list of designated safe areas, as the municipality's priority remained the residents' safety.

Briefly News reached out to Mayor Hattingh Bornman for a comment. At the time of publication, he had not responded.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

SA praises the active mayor

The clip gained massive views and comments from social media users who were deeply moved by the mayor's dedication to his people. Many residents of the area praised the man for his commitment and hard work in their area. Some prayed for the safety of the people in the region, wishing the rain would slow down a bit. Others in areas under the Kouga municipality, such as KwaNomzamo, called the mayor to their townships, saying they were in need of urgent help.

Floodwaters reach the doorsteps of residential homes following the intense rainfall. Image: Mayor Hattingh Bornman

Source: Facebook

User @Ncedo-lwenkosi Norushu added:

"Thank you, Mayor. We are waiting for you, kwaNomzamo."

User @Wilma DeWet commented:

"Thank you, Mayor Hattingh Bornman. We are so blessed to have such a wonderful mayor. I pray for your safety, and all that is helping in this weather. Please stay safe. And again, thank you for all that you do in the Kouga."

User @Bulelwa Nodendwa shared:

"The electrical pole is going to fall. Please send help, it's on Makriel Street, Sea Vista."

User @Clara January added:

"You're doing a great job, Mayor, keep up the good work and stay strong!"

User @Gaynor Kettledas shared:

"What a man. We are thankful."

User @Michelle Bester said:

"An awesome team!"

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Source: Briefly News