A resident captured the alarming moment large flames moved toward a residential area during a windy afternoon in the Western Cape

The viral clip was recently shared on TikTok, where it drew thousands of concerned viewers who watched the fire spread

Social media users were moved and shared prayers for the families involved, expressing fear for the safety of the homeowners

A mother was filmed using a hosepipe to try to stop the fire from reaching her family home.

A devastating wildfire caused widespread panic after being filmed within metres of residential properties in the Western Cape’s Mossel Bay.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @imyselfanme0 on January 6, 2026, and garnered massive views from people watching the disaster unfold, praying no one was harmed.

The clip was taken from a street on the windy afternoon of Tuesday, January 6, 2026, and shows dark orange flames shooting high into the air. Two adults are seen standing at the back of a house where a mother is using a hosepipe in a desperate attempt to protect her property. TikTok user @imyselfanme0's video showed the flames continuing to grow taller as the strong wind pushed the fire closer to the structure without any success from the small water pipe.

George Municipality provides critical fire support to Mossel Bay

The George Municipality dispatched a 35,000-litre water tanker and a skid unit on Tuesday, 6 January 2026, to help Mossel Bay Fire and Rescue battle a devastating blaze. The team led by Platoon Commander Henry Ciko, alongside three firefighters, utilised the tanker for water supply and the skid unit for difficult terrain. Although George Fire and Disaster Services withdrew at 7:30 am, they remain available for further assistance requested. Acting George Municipal Manager Bevan Ellman thanked the crew for their bravery and sent a message of support to all affected Mossel Bay residents.

Viewers expressed deep concern for the safety of the residents seen standing near the roaring flames.

SA is disturbed by the fire incident

In less than 24 hours, the clip drew massive views and 400 comments from an online community that was deeply disturbed by the sight of the fire nearing the suburban area. Many viewers offered prayers for the families and their homes while wishing that no lives were lost in the disaster. Some users called for a miracle in the form of heavy rain, noting that a downpour was the only thing that could shut the fire down immediately. Others mentioned that they understood the mother's instant instinct to try to save her house, though they remained worried about the safety of the people standing so close to the heat

User @Messi said:

"Pray for rain, miracle rain🤞."

User @Shaakira Ajam asked:

"How are your parents doing now. Did they evacuate? Are they safe?"

User @sage shared:

"Stay safe,🙏😔. Hope lives, and homes are safe."

User @Seka | Tswana Baby Book Author commented:

"The messed-up part is that the water she is spraying will be billed to her personal account, even though the act supports the service that should be provided by the fire truck."

User @Rachel added:

"Get away from that fire! The hose you're using will not stop it. That wind is very dangerous."

User @𝑲𝒂𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒂 asked:

"This is terrible. I feel so sorry for the people. Can you please give us an update 🥺?"

