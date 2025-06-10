A woman’s uncontrolled joy amidst an unexpected snowfall captivated audiences nationwide as she laughed while going to join her co-workers, who were equally happy

This delightful scene, capturing pure energy, was shared on the video streaming platform TikTok

The clip became a hit, with viewers eagerly asking where the special place was and saying how much they loved seeing the rare snow

A woman and her colleagues had fun in the snow while on a work site.

A woman was on a work site in Noupoort, on the border between the Northern Cape and Eastern Cape, when it started snowing, leaving her and her colleagues excited by the rare climate occurrence.

The lady, TikTok user @mbali_mababe, charmed many social media users who couldn't get enough of her infectious happiness, while others were worried about the cold front hitting their towns.

An unexpected winter wonderland

The video starts with this woman, dressed warmly for the cold, stepping into a world covered in fresh snow. She immediately beams, even though. Her face is partly covered, her eyes are bright with joy. She laughs as she shares that her colleagues are playing in the snow.

You can tell she's loving every second, just letting go like a small child seeing snow for the first time. Her laughter as she moves towards her co-workers is infectious and heartwarming.

Social media users loved seeing the snow video.

Bad weather affecting parts of SA

Reports from the South African Weather Service published by the SABC predict persistent cold in the Eastern Cape, with an Orange Level 6 warning for disruptive snow in Joe Gqabi, Molteno, and Matatiele, and disruptive rain warning for other districts. Cold weather is expected to last until Wednesday, though snow and rain should stop by Tuesday.

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal disaster teams are on high alert for snow, especially in the Midlands and Drakensberg-surrounding areas like uThukela, Harry Gwala, and Ugu districts. Road closures, including parts of the R617 and N2 near Kokstad, have already occurred due to heavy snow. Motorists are advised to delay trips to Kokstad due to congestion from stuck trucks.

Mzansi loves the snow

The comment section was buzzing with social media users wanting to know where this winter wonderland was. Many were hyped, sharing how much they adored the snow and wished they were there to experience it.

Some from the Gauteng province chimed in, detailing how freezing their cities were, making the snow scene feel even more relatable to the national cold snap. The overall sentiment was super positive, celebrating this rare natural event in a country known for its sunshine.

User @lina said:

"We are in Mpumalanga. Yeah, yesterday's wind led to no electricity now🥰."

User @Edith shared:

"Keep showing us, we love snow."

User @Relebogile Mokoto commented:

"I am so envious😍. It is just plain cold in Gauteng🤔. No snow to play with ☹️."

User @nondumisoVilakazi added:

"Where is this place?"

User @user2611038755045 shared:

"Safa amakhaza thina njengo makhelwane (we are going to die of the cold as neighbouring towns)🥶."

User @Boohle Mnguni Dladla said:

"Be warm boo❤️."

Watch the TikTok video below:

