Much of the country is experiencing a severe drop in temperature as freezing conditions prevail

The South African Weather Service warned that there would be snow in parts of the country, and the rest of South Africa

Netizens complained about the bitterly cold weather, and some were not ready for snow in their parts of the land

A cold front brought snow and cold weather to Mzansi. Image: Wikus De Wet/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Snowfall is expected in Gauteng as a cold front sweeps through the country. Weather services have warned that snow would fall in the county between 7 June and 10 June 2025.

Cold weather in the country

According to eNCA, emergency services have been placed on high alert as widespread snowfall will accompany heavy rain and plummeting temperatures for all of Mzansi except the Limpopo province.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) said that the extreme weather is caused by a cut-off low-pressure system combined with a cold front. The weather is expected to continue for a few more days before it subsides.

Is the government ready?

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Velenkosini Hlabisa, said on 8 June 2025 that the government has erected temporary structures in areas in the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern Cape, which will be the most affected by the snowy conditions. He stated that the department is also monitoring the Western Cape and is on standby to assist.

Hlabisi also cautioned motorists not to drive in snowy weather or undertake needless trips. He urged motorists to comply with the law when asked not to use a road or to detour.

Hlabisa added that the government has partnered with NGOS and other stakeholders to provide humanitarian aid where necessary. Evacuation plans are in place to ensure those in low-lying areas will be reached if hit by inclement weather.

Snow will fall in Mzansi. Image: Grant Bruce Cameron-Ellis/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans discuss the cold

Netizens commenting on eNCA's Facebook post shared their thoughts on the cold.

Supafly Msibie said:

"I'm in Mpumalanga, Emalahleni, and it's not even cold."

Molebogeng Mehlape said:

"Yoh, this side of Soweto is raining."

Sphamandla Sibanda said:

"Was expecting snow, not rain, and now I'm wet."

Onneile Nelly Wilson said:

"In Fourways it's raining and chilling."

Thoko Merriam said:

"Vaal is raining and freezing."

Nkele Ngesto said:

"It rained around 00:58 am here in Soshanguve and around past 5, now it's cold and outside it's freezing.

Ellas Papadopolous Moran said:

"I think it might have forgotten to stop in Durban."

Daniel Mthabela said:

"I need a blanket with two eyes."

Eskom adds more capacity for cold winter

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Eskom added 2,550 MW of capacity to the grid to prepare the country for the cold weather. The utility said the system might be under pressure.

Esom added that the grid is still experiencing unplanned outages. It is working on ensuring that the outages do not result in load shedding.

