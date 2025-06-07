State-owned enterprise Eskom has announced that it is planning on adding at least 2,550 megawatt hours of power to the grid in preparation for the cold week

The South African Weather Service announced that the country is expected to experience severely cold weather in most of the provinces

While the power utility is aiming to keep the lights on, South Africans believe that there will be loadshedding in winter

Eskom will fight to keep the lights on this winter. Images: Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images and AJ Paulsen

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Eskom has announced that it will add 2,550 MW of power to the grid to keep the lights on during the upcomong cold week. The announcement came after the South African Weather Service predicted that the country would experience snow in the coming days.

Eskom to add more power to grid

The state-owned enterprise posted on its @Eskom_SA X account on 6 June 2205. Eskom said that it has an adequate emergency reserve in place to support the demand during peak periods in the mornings and evenings. It added that he system occasionally experiences strain but is making progress as it moves past the peak maintenance season.

A look at outages in 2025

Eskom noted that the country will not experience loadshedding if unplanned outages remain below 13,000MW. However, an increase of outages to 15,000MW would result in Stage 2 loadshedding for 21 days. The SOE pointed out that unplanned outages between 30 May and 5 June cost the utility 14,644MW. It lost 13,760MW in unplanned outages for the current financial year.

Eskom said it will battle to keep loadshedding at bay. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Unplanned outages amount to 13,855 MW, and the available generation capacity is 28,875 MW. Eskom also called on members of the community to avoid illegal connections. These cause transformer overloads, equipment failures, and explosions. It also called on South Africans to report cable theft.

Read the X statement here:

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on X were not convinced that Eskom could keep the lights on during winter.

T-Junction said:

"Jiki jiki loadshedding Stage 6."

PNomazaza78 said:

"As soon as I see a post like this I know by morning it will be stage something."

MoAfrika Borwa said:

"Soft-launching loadshedding. Y'all think we were born last night."

Brandon said:

"You're going to hit us with loadshedding. You'll be telling us of breakdowns next week."

Thsbiso Kgabung said:

"Guys, just announce and get it over with. I don't mind. I have books to catch up on anyway."

