The latest round of load shedding befell South Africa on Friday, 7 March 2025, after a last-minute announcement

The rolling blackouts expected over the weekend were blamed on unexpected unit trips at Camden station

Despite the national power supplier's best efforts to pacify consumers, locals harshly criticised the state utility online

The next bout of rolling blackouts has hit South Africa after Eskom's late announcement. Image: @SakheMDK

Source: Twitter

Tshepiso Mametela is a seasoned journalist and the Head of Current Affairs at Briefly News. He reported live from President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration and has written articles on politics, crime, courts, accidents, and topics including sports at The Herald and Opera News SA over several years.

SOUTH AFRICA — From 2pm on Friday, 7 March 2025, Eskom implemented Stage 3 load shedding, but SA's national power supplier's late announcement has sparked the ire of many residents.

Eskom said the cycle would continue until 5am on Monday, 10 March, about two weeks after the first bout of rolling blackouts this year on 2 February.

Load shedding woes drives SA berserk

SA's electricity public utility again implemented Stage 6 load shedding on 23 February after multiple generating units failed, attributing primarily to unexpected unit trips at its coal-fired Camden Power Station.

In an announcement at the time, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said the blackouts were expected to last until 28 February after multiple units broke down at three power stations, forcing the state-owned entity implemented Stages 3 and 6 load shedding in succession.

However, the utility eventually suspended load shedding earlier than expected on 26 February, having recovered sufficient generation capacity and replenished emergency reserves.

Eskom said a loss of 2700MW of generating capacity since early Friday, including the shutdown of Koeberg Unit 2 and reduced output from two Kusile units, had forced its latest decision.

Additionally, ongoing planned maintenance also contributed to the constrained capacity, while the utility sought to replenish emergency reserves, saying it was working to restore 6200MW of capacity by Monday evening.

Hence, Eskom has reiterated its commitment to preventing a return to the high levels of loadshedding experienced in 2023.

Eskom Group Chief Executive: Generation, Bheki Nxumalo, said the entity had engaged highly skilled engineering resources to ensure this.

"We've had a few delays in restoring previously tripped units. This includes returning three longer-term outage units to return 2500MW to the grid. This will happen in the next few weeks."

An apology to the nation for the inconvenience of load shedding followed.

Electricity users slam Eskom apology

Despite the utility's best efforts to sensitise citizens, locals were critical under Eskom's X post, expressing displeasure and displeasure.

Briefly News looks at the heated and unfiltered responses.

@zandy_thabethe berated:

"Like clockwork! This train is NEVER late! Little rain here and there, [and] boom ... lights out! Disgusting and shameful. Soon the minister of lies will be soothsaying the public on TV with empty rhetoric!"

@Nkulie14 wrote:

"How do you expect businesses to plan their operations when you just send a loadshedding notification 30 minutes prior [to] the start of your shedding period? Your apology is passive and inconsiderate. You don't take South Africans seriously."

@SelloSamuel14 added:

"I cannot continue to pay for mediocrity. I will not pay for electricity anymore. I will also enjoy free electricity like informal settlement dwellers by robbing the system. I cannot continue to pay for electricity come [the] weekend, [it] is absent."

@sanizwe assessed:

"Oh cool. Welcome back again. Steadily preparing us for a dark winter."

@TheeCityzen shared:

"We buy electricity. And yet we are forced to endure not having electricity. This is [a] crime, shame; total scam."

Ramokgopa's 'power failure' during interview

In an ironic moment last month, Ramokgopa appeared to experience a power cut during a live news interview.

But the apparent ruse fell flat as locals didn't seem to buy the story.

If anything, it made citizens far more suspicious, with many questioning whether he staged the event to elicit sympathy from the nation.

The minister had been responding to questions when his power seemingly went off during the interview with Newzroom Afrika anchor Xoli Mngambi.

While Mngambi laughed at the irony of the situation, Ramokgopa quipped that it showed he was no exception and experienced blackouts like everyone else.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News