VERULAM — A callout straight from a movie script recently caught response officers off guard in the Verulam Central Business District (CBD).

It comes after Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) members responded to the Verulam Bus Rank on Ireland Street on Friday, 28 February 2025, after a call about a suspected abandoned baby in nearby bushes.

Couple busted in the act in Verulam

According to reports, the cries of a baby caught the attention of a member of the public, who, in turn, contacted RUSA.

When reaction officers arrived at about 11.17pm, the caller reported what they had heard coming from the dense thicket close to the station.

In a statement on the RUSA Facebook page, the unit said the caller suspected an infant was abandoned. The caller contacted the operations centre before attempting to go inside the bush to inspect.

"[When they did], they noticed the child on the ground and a couple having sex several metres away," read the statement.

"[Once they saw a few onlookers], the couple grabbed the baby and fled onto the R102 road after the group announced themselves. Reaction Officers searched for the couple but couldn't locate them."

SA takes dig at strange happening

Online observers had plenty of chirps in the comments, with many critical of the couple's alleged sticky situation. Others slammed how RUSA aired the information publicly.

Briefly News takes a look at the public discourse.

Reena Bharath wrote:

"I'm sure if medical checks are done on this child, it will reveal total neglect and ill-treatment, especially since it was so easy to abandon him or her. This woman must be arrested; she'll soon have another child [and the] same will happen."

Sharmaine Sewshanker said:

"The main concern should have been...was the baby abandoned, hurt, traumatized, in neglect ? RUSA is becoming a langada unit."

Rajssh Mahabeer added:

"What do you expect? The government is giving them free money to make babies?"

Keziah Moodley offered:

"All these reckless and irresponsible couples must be sterilised to protect [against] future child abuse. She must have had a sideline hustle."

Nazeera Essop noted:

"[Some] only have kids for child support money, but can't look after them. [And] yet many women want to have kids but can't."

