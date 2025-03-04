Two women were among five suspects arrested for an alleged armed robbery in Orange Grove in Johannesburg

A joint operation between metro police, police and private security led to the perpetrators at a shopping centre

Metro police Superintendent Xolani Fihla confirmed the incident to Briefly News amid looming court appearances

Officers retrieved the victim's property while the suspects face armed robbery and stolen possession charges

Police moved in and arrested two women and three men for an armed robbery in Johannesburg. Image: @sa_crime

Source: Twitter

Tshepiso Mametela is a seasoned journalist at Briefly News. A Head of Current Affairs, Mametela reported live from the presidential inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa and has written articles on politics, crime, courts, accidents and other topics, including sports, at The Herald and Opera News SA, among others.

JOHANNESBURG — A joint law enforcement operation led to the arrest of five suspected armed robbers, among them two women, in Bramley.

Officers quickly tracked down the group, apprehending them 9km from where they allegedly robbed a pedestrian in Orange Grove.

Women among 5 Joburg robbers nabbed

The male victim approached Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers refuelling at a BP petrol station on Louis Botha Avenue, on Sunday, 2 March 2025, and notified them of the incident at about 6.45am.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

JMPD spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla told Briefly News the robbery happened while he was on foot.

"Five people in a red Volkswagen Jetta robbed him of his money and cellphones at the corner of 7th Street and Louis Botha Avenue. They [forced him] to transfer money from his bank account to theirs," said Fihla.

"The officers responded and immediately took the victim to identify the suspects and their vehicle. They called for backup and were able to locate the perpetrators' vehicle near a Pick 'n Pay at a mall in Bramley View."

JMPD units with the assistance of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and private security entered the mall and apprehended all five suspects.

Fihla said the victim's property was recovered during a search. They were charged with armed robbery and possession of stolen property.

They are expected to appear in court soon.

JMPD Police Chief Patrick Jaca commended the swift arrests.

"The officers' dedication to duty, combined with the excellent collaboration between the JMPD, SAPS and private security demonstrates the effectiveness of our integrated approach to crime prevention and response."

Women nabbed for robbing Durban pensioner

In related news, Briefly News reported that two women were arrested in Durban for allegedly robbing an elderly man in Verulam on Friday, 8 November 2024.

One of the women had allegedly met the 73-year-old victim on Facebook, arranging to visit him with her accomplice. After arriving at his address alongside her accomplice,

the man proceeded to offer to make them tea. They refused, instead insisting on making it for him, which he accepted. He reportedly dozed off after drinking it.

Afterwards, the women robbed him of his clothing items, cash and cell phone before fleeing. CCTV footage allegedly captured them leaving the house.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News