Seven people were shot, leaving three dead, in a violent confrontation at a restaurant in Sandton, Johannesburg

An alleged known hijacker, Sphamandla Mabonga, is believed to have been killed along with his two bodyguards

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi told Briefly News the shooting happened at about 10.50pm

Seven people were shot, with three succumbing to their wounds, during a shooting at Solo Restaurant in Sandton.

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG — A shooting at a popular Sandton restaurant in Johannesburg late on Thursday night, 6 March 2025, left three people dead and four others injured.

Police have launched a murder and attempted murder investigation.

The deadly shooting occurred at about 10.50pm, Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said in response to a Briefly News inquiry.

Solo shooting leaves 3 dead, 4 injured

Reports suggest Sphamandla Mabonga, a known alleged hijacker, and his two bodyguards, were among those killed.

Mabonga had reportedly tried to force his way into Solo Restaurant with firearms, contrary to the establishment's policy when a shootout ensued between his bodyguards and security.

Despite the circulating reports, including a trend on X about the incident, Nevhuhulwi ignored a request to confirm the establishment.

Briefly News can confirm Solo is situated on Gwen Lane and Fredman Drive. Videos and pictures paint a violent picture of the bloody eruption.

A shooting incident at Sandton's Solo Restaurant occurred when one of those reportedly killed tried to force their way in with a firearm.

Source: Twitter

"Unfortunately, I am not at liberty to give the establishment's name, but I can only confirm that it is a restaurant in Sandton," she said.

In a statement she furnished, Nevhuhulwi detailed the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"A man carrying a firearm insisted on entering the restaurant against its no firearm policy. An altercation ensued, leading to a shooting between the man's bodyguards and security," she said.

She said emergency responders declared two bodyguards dead at the scene, while five victims were taken to hospital with gunshot injuries.

The then victims were the man believed to be Mabonga, two patrons, a crime prevention forum (CPF) member and a security guard working at Solo.

"The man succumbed to his injuries at the hospital," added Nevhuhulwi.

"A preliminary investigation revealed that police previously arrested the man for a shooting incident which also occurred in Sandton last year."

Meanwhile, police seized multiple firearms, while there are no arrests yet. Investigations are continuing.

