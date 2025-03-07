Londie London's ex-boyfriend Siphamandla Mabonga was reportedly shot dead after forcing his way into Solo Sandton, leading to a shootout that killed three people and injured four

Mabonga, a businessman linked to hijackings, had previously been banned from the club and was involved in a similar shooting at another Sandton venue in January 2024

Mzansi social media users reacted with shock, questioning why Mabonga was still free despite his violent history and alleged involvement in gifting Londie London hijacked cars

Reality television star Londie London's alleged hijacker ex-boyfriend Siphamandla Mabonga was reportedly shot dead after being involved in a fatal shooting at a popular club in Sandton.

Londie London’s ex-boyfriend Mabonga was allegedly shot dead in Sandton. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images and @londie_london_official

Three people allegedly die in Sandton club shooting

Former The Real Housewives of Durban star Londie London's ex-boyfriend Mabonga is trending for all the wrong reasons again. The businessman, who was allegedly involved in car hijacking, was involved in a shootout at Solo Sandton, that led to the shooting of seven people, three reportedly died while four were injured.

According to a post shared on the microblogging platform X by a user with the handle @sanelenkosixx, Mabonga allegedly tried to force his way into the club after being banned from entering the place, resulting in a shootout that led to his death. The post read:

"Sphamandla Mabonga a Businessman & Hijacker who gifted Londie London hijacked cars, was involved in yet another fatal shootout at Solo Sandton where his 2 Bodyguards were shot dead. Mabonga had forced his entrance at Solo after being banned."

Mzansi calls for Mabonga's arrest

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the news since it's not Mabonga's first shootout incident. The controversial businessman caused a buzz on social media after he was reportedly shot at another Sandton club in January 2024. Londie London also trended when she gifted him a gun on his birthday.

Many called for Mabonga's arrest as he continued to cause chaos in several clubs.

@inkabiYezwe said:

"Is this not the same gent that caused a shooting incident at Tempo sometime back."

@1blackteacup wrote:

"Guess Mabonga thought he could just waltz back in like he owned the place. Note to self: when the bouncers say “no,” it’s usually best to listen. Londie was gifted two hijacked cars?? That’s blurring the lines between luxury and crime."

@nordienmn commented:

"So two bodyguards died because the principal wanted to force his way into a dam club? These guys were probably paid a few K a month at most, I doubt that they have proper life insurance. What a waste of life."

@MrCaterForYou wrote:

"Why is this one still roaming on the streets cause every month it's him hai @SAPoliceService please."

Londie London’s controversial ex-boyfriend Mabonga hs reportedly passed away. Image: @londie_london_official

