Londie London's ex-boyfriend Sphamandla Mabonga was reportedly shot in a Sandton nightclub

The incident unfolded in full view of patrons, with video evidence capturing the dramatic events both inside and outside the establishment

Social media is buzzing with South Africans discussing the scary shooting and Londie's former bae

Londie London's ex-boyfriend Sphamandla Mabonga has been hospitalised. Image: @londie_london_official

Source: Instagram

Businessman Sphamandla Mabonga, known for his relationship with former Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star Londie London, is at the centre of a shooting incident at Tempo nightclub in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Mabonga was shot during the gunfire which happened both inside and outside the club, and sustained rib injuries, reported Sunday World. It is believed that he is receiving treatment at Mediclinic Morningside.

A source told the publication that the shootout happened after a verbal altercation between Mabonga and some men at the club.

The club has allegedly taken legal action against Mabonga for his involvement in the incident.

The shooting has sparked discussions on Twitter/X about the businessman's apparent fast-paced lifestyle. Some tweeps like @Am_Blujay reflected on how Londie gifted her ex Mabonga with a gun months ago.

See the post below:

@jawawa95 said:

"Even Sandton is no longer safe."

@Sandiso__N commented: mentioned:

"oLondie bayoze befele izinto abangazazi ngenxa yeSoft Life."

@Mpumechina202 commented:

"Imagine dating a Nkabi."

@GwaQube stated:

"Indonda must do ama heist pha napha. Nizofela emanyaleni."

@Biko4Bantu asked:

"At what age do you stop going to nightclubs?"

@kurhulasamuels wrote:

"The girlfriend gifted him a gun not so long ago. Maybe she should have taught him how to use it."

