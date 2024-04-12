Former South African Paralympic Oscar Pistorius has been rejected for a job at the International Paralympic Committee

The 37-year-old was released from jail in January 2024 after serving nine years for the 2013 murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp.

Local netizens believe the 37-year-old Pistorius deserves a second chance after serving more than half of his 13-year sentence

Oscar Pistorius has been denied employment following his release from prison. Image: Ian MacNicol / Marco Longari

Source: Getty Images

Oscar Pistorius got an immediate rejection after asking for a job at the International Paralympic Committee after serving nine years for the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, in 2013.

The double amputee track star, who won six gold Paralympic medals, was released on parole from prison in January 2024 from his 13-year sentence.

Disgraced athlete Oscar Pistorius was rejected

Pistorius is working as a volunteer after his release, as per the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

According to the New York Post, a member of the organisation said they rejected Pistorius, who works voluntarily as a sweeper at local churches while staying at his uncle's Waterkloof home.

The member said:

“He’s too toxic to work with now. There’s nothing for him here.”

Fans say Pistorius must get another chance

Despite expressing disdain for his actions, local netizens say the medal winner should get a chance to start over again.

Amanda Sileku says people must forgive:

"What he did was very sad and painful; he went to jail for it and got parole. Chris Hani's killer also got parole. Does he not deserve a second chance? Must he be punished forever? People must learn to forgive."

Nomvula Bila says Pistorius must search other avenues:

"He can start his own business; he has resources. Not all people are employable; creativity helped many who are great today. Rejection makes one grow sometimes."

Ronald Rgm Makhubela says Pistorius is being unfairly treated:

"They should treat him the same way they are treating other killers."

Luhle MaSibanda thinks Pistorius is being treated harshly:

"But most real killers, even politicians, are in offices. Hardcore killers with no mercy, at least he served his time in jail."

Vincent Mjalife says Pistorius must work:

"He did his punishment. He must work in order to survive."

June Steenkamp releases statement after Oscar Pistorius' release

As reported by Briefly News, Reeva Steenkamp's mother, June, released a statement saying the family will never have justice following her daughter's death.

In the statement, Steenkamp said the media coverage of her daughter's death on Friday, 14 February 2013, made it difficult for the family to mourn.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News