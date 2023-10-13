Oscar Pistorius has been eligible for parole since early this year and might step out into luxury

If he is given parole, the former Paralympian would reportedly be living with his uncle, Arnold Pistorius, in his mansion

Netizens believe that he deserves it and should live his life after learning his lesson

Mzansi was in awe of the house that Oscar Pistorius might live in should he be released from parole.

Since the news of Oscar Pistorius being eligible for parole broke out, people wondered what kind of house he would live in. If granted parole, he will reportedly recover from prison time in the lap of luxury.

Where Oscar might live if paroled

Media reports claim that should Oscar Pistorius be granted parole, he might live in his uncle Arnold Pistorius’s house. Arnold lives in a fantastic mansion in Waterkloof, and it looks like the place anyone would love to recover from their time in correctional services.

According to The South African, Oscar Pistorius was convicted of murdering his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp. He was initially sentenced to five years imprisonment, but his sentence was overturned, and he was sentenced to 13 years imprisonment. He had originally applied for parole and requested that the High Court clarify when he started serving his prison sentence, and his family challenged his parole eligibility dates. This is the house:

This is the house Oscar Pistorius could live in if he is released on parole.

South Africans say he deserves freedom

Netizens commenting on Facebook said he deserved it and should be set free.

Bernadette Le Roux said:

“Get out and live your life. You have learned and grown. People will try and hurt you. It’s okay. They’re not God. Keep your path open with Him.”

Surprise Baloyi added:

“Live your life. We all learn from our mistakes.”

Trevor Mthunzi Williams exclaimed:

“Yes, bro. Take ownership of your life. You can rise again.”

Judaline Ferguson remarked:

“Like any other prisoner, he had done his time.”

Eliz Janse Van Vuuren wrote:

“Good for him. He deserves it. Go live your life to the fullest. May God bless you.”

Brannan Hunter pointed out:

“All the best Oscar. You were such an inspirational little boy. We pray for you.”

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Oscar Pistorius was eligible for parole since March this year. The Department of Correctional Services released a statement that the Constitutional Court ordered them to investigate when Pistorius served time in prison.

This is after his family challenged his parole eligibility dates, arguing they were unsure when he served time for his murder rap as he was sentenced twice. Netizens had mixed reactions to this news.

