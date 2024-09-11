A lady on TikTok let Mzansi in on the kind of bond she shared with one of her close friends who did not shy away from keeping it real with her

The woman’s pal highlighted that she had noticed a foul smell from her, especially coming from her mouth

Social media users understood where the friend was coming from and praised her for coughing up the courage to communicate such a sensitive topic to her buddy

A woman on TikTok shared a message from her friend, who informed her that she had bad body odour and extremely bad breath.

Her friend tried to find the right words to compose a comprehensive message without sounding rude or stuck up.

Mzansi reacts to lady pointing out friend’s foul odour

It is often hard to be brutally honest with someone you love, but most people have chosen the brutal part of it and classified it as tough love. It is heartbreaking to tell or address something that might break your loved ones’ hearts, but one lady had to break her silence about her friend’s body odour.

She tried her best to use kind words to address the topic and even offered to help her look for water to better her hygiene. The lady pointed out that her friend had bad mouth odour and a foul body smell:

“Hey Mia, I wanted to talk to you about something that’s been on my mind, and I hope you’ll hear me out with an open heart. I’ve noticed that sometimes you might have bad breath and body odour. I know it can be a sensitive topic, but I care deeply about you and want us to feel comfortable around each other. Would you be open to exploring some new habits together, like using deodorant or antiperspirant or finding a mouthwash that works for you? I’m here to support you and want us to feel confident and freshen our own skin. Let’s tackle this together, okay?”

The message touched Mia, who shared it on her TikTok with the caption:

“I had mouth odour without knowing.”

See the post below:

Mzansi reacts to honest friendship on TikTok

Social media users appreciated the friend’s honesty and ability to avoid being brutal with her deliverance:

@Totebags&co_ would appreciate this kind of friendship:

"I would cry, she’s soooo sweet… some friends will never tell you rather gossip about you…(I am some friends)."

@Dara🤍✨would take offence to this kind of communication:

"I will definitely still feel pained."

@boagoo. respected the thoughtful friend:

"I respect her for being this matured about this."

@sharonn44 loved the delivery of the message:

"See how she came to her and used the right words? Keep this girl tight she's your real friend."

@Wanjiku noticed that:

"She struggled writing this, trust me."

