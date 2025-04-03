Sizwe Alakine aka Reason showed love to his girlfriend and fellow rapper Gigi Lamayne following a career achievement

Reason recently applauded Gigi Lamayne on his X account after she made the cover of HYPE Magazine

The post sparked mixed reactions from netizens with some applauding Reason for being a supportive boyfriend

Reason appaluded his girlfriend Gigi Lamayne. Image: reasonhd_, gigi_lamayne

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Alakine, popularly known as Reason, is loving his girlfriend Gigi Lamayne loudly and proudly. After previously hogging headlines for ambushing the Piano Pulse podcasters Thakgi Ledwaba, Sfiso Ndlovu and Munaka Muthambi over their comments about Gigi Lamayne, Reason continues to show love to his girlfriend.

Reason shows love to Gigi Lamayne

The After Tears hitmaker took to his X account on Tuesday 1 April to celebrate his girlfriend making the cover of the Hip Hop magazine, HYPE.

Taking to Instagram, HYPE Magazine announced that Gigi Lamayne is the cover artist for its 53rd issue. In its announcement, HYPE Magazine celebrated the Ice Cream rapper for making a name for herself in a traditionally male dominated genre.

On his X account, Sizwe Alakine shared pictures of Gigi Lamayne’s HYPE Magazine shoot with a simple but heartfelt caption accompanied by a salute emoji. The post was captioned:

“Nigga Lam! 🫡”

Fans react to Sizwe Alakine's post

In the comments, netizens applauded Reason for showing love to Gigi Lamayne. Others trolled the rapper and compared Gigi to his baby mama LootLove.

Here are some of the comments:

@MtoloSam said:

“AVE kubalulekile uku Supportana nje empilweni, Beautiful 🙏🏽 Let's keep it up yazi.”

@BedworthTimes replied:

“Oh, this is thee Gigi!”

@Nuz1000 trolled:

“She's nowhere near Luthando still🙂”

@Phumzile2024 complimented:

“Interestingly the magazine is called “hype” and you are her biggest hype.”

@andile_nt remarked:

“One of the few females in SA that can actually rap-rap.”

@OMGitZuma_ declared:

“Her album is fire 🔥 🔥”

Gigi Lamayne releases Doves & Scones

Meanwhile, Gigi Lamayne released her latest album, Doves & Scones, on all streaming platforms to make a milestone in her career as a rapper.

The album was released on Friday 28 March 2025 as she celebrated a decade as a musician.

The album features hits such as Bleed Mama, which she worked on with rapper Emtee. The song is an ode to the resilient women and all of the sacrifices they made for women today.

Other popular names in hip-hop industry that she has featured include Qwellers, Kane Keid, Manu Worldstar, Nathan Blur and her boyfriend, Sizwe Alakine.

Gigi Lamayne and Reason perform together

Gigi and Reason are no longer keeping their relationship a secret.

Reason showed love to Gigi Lamayne after she appeared on 'HYPE Magazine'. Image: gigi_lamayne

Source: Instagram

The power couple recently hit the stage together and gave an unforgettable performance at the Red Bull BC One Sypher South Africa on Saturday, 29 March 2025, in Johannesburg.

The couple both posted pictures of themselves performing on stage on their Instagram pages.

Netizens slam pic of Reason and Gigi Lamayne

Not everything that Gigi Lamayne and her man Reason do gets praise from Mzansi. As reported by Briefly News, a photo of Gigi Lamayne and Reason sparked negative reactions.

A photo of the two being cosy was met with disapproval and warnings from netizens.

Source: Briefly News