Former reality TV star Sinaye has bagged another hosting role at a Johannesburg-based youth radio station

The station officially welcomed Sinaye in an Instagram post while announcing another new addition to their lineup

Fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and well wishes for Sinaye as he embarks on his new career journey

Sinaye Kotobe has bagged a new gig on YFM. Image: _sinaye

Source: Instagram

Life is going well for former Big Brother Mzansi Season 4 housemate Sinaye Kotobe, who just secured another gig. The reality TV star previously received amazing gifts from his supporters, including a R100,000 cheque.

Sinaye bags new gig at YFM

Sinaye Kotobe has bagged a gig with the Johannesburg-based youth radio station YFM. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela confirmed that Sinaye had joined YFM on his X account on Monday, 31 March.

According to Mphela, Sinaye Kotobe will host the Happy Hour on YFM every weekday from 6 pm to 7 pm. Phil Mphela posted:

“Sinaye joins Y. #BBMzansi Season 4 housemate Sinaye Kotobe has joined the Joburg-based youth radio station. Sinaye hosts "Happy Hour", Mondays - Fridays between 6 pm and 7 pm on Y.”

Fans celebrate Sinaye's YFM gig

Netizens flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for Sinaye with some applauding YFM for giving fresh talent a chance. Others wished their Big Brother Mzansi favourites would experience the same level of success as Sinaye Kotobe.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Team_Rocket02 remarked:

“Whilst the winner pulled off the biggest heist and disappeared on his voters! But ke, congratulations to Sinaye!🤣🤣🤣”

@_babybearr said:

“Things we love to see! Youth getting opportunities, not some recycled OGs refusing to open the industry for young talents.”

@misof68388 gushed:

“Perfect case study on how to live life after ‘Big Brother’. So proud of you Sinaye 😭❤”

@Qham_Bella replied:

“Sinaye is really cementing himself in this industry. He is doing great 👏👏”

@nosipho41678393 said:

“Big Brother Mzansi is opening doors for the youth of South Africa👏Congratulations to him.”

YFM welcomes Sinaye to the team

Taking to Instagram on Monday, 31 March, YFM officially announced Sinaye’s addition to their lineup of presenters. YFM captioned pictures of Sinaye and Ayanda MVP:

“#HomeRun is leveling up to unstoppable status! We’re locked in and taking it to the top with Ayanda MVP and now, turning up the heat even more, we’ve got Sinaye! Don’t run with anyone else—rock with the best! 💨🔥Mon-Fri 3 pm - 6 pm—the only way is up from here.”

In the comments, Sinaye expressed his excitement. He said:

“So happy to be a part of the Y Family. God did!🙏🏻❤️📻”

This isn't Sinaye's first gig behind the microphone. In May 2024, the Big Brother Mzansi Season 4 finalist was announced as the host of Echoes of the City on Bogart Radio. The show premiered on 25 May 2024 and aired between 11 am and 1 pm.

