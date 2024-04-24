Sinaye Kotobe recently revealed the amazing gifts from his supporters, including a R100K cheque

The former Big Brother Mzansi contestant posted a photo posing with his gifts and had social media buzzing

Supporters showed love to Sinaye, saying he deserved to be spoiled, while some netizens weren't too convinced by the gifts

'BB Mzansi's Sinaye Kotobe received gifts worth nearly R200K from his supporters. Images: _sinaye

Source: Instagram

Sinaye Kotobe is in his spoiled boy era, and we are here for it! The former Big Brother Mzansi housemate posted a photo of the prezzies he got from his supporters and had netizens' jaws on the ground.

Sinaye Kotobe receives expensive gifts

Former Big Brother Mzansi contestant, Sinaye Kotobe, is beaming with joy at the love he has received during and since he left the famous show.

Having recently declared his plans for his career, Sinaye's supporters dropped some serious money on him to make sure he's all set to take over the South African broadcasting industry.

Taking to his Twitter (X), the former housemate posed with his R100K cheque gifted by four supporters.

Oh, but that's not all. Sinaye also held up a MacBook Pro worth R90K and AirPods valued at over R5K. This after sharing a photo the week prior thanking his Snipers for his new R40K iPhone 15

This wouldn't be the first time BB Mzansi fans showed love to their faves in a major way. Briefly News reported that Jareed also received a cheque and a new phone from his fans as a token of appreciation for making history on the show.

"Look what arrived at my place this afternoon. You guys are absolutely amazing, I have no words for this."

Mzansi reacts to Sinaye's pricey gifts:

Fans said Sinaye was deserving of the spoils and congratulated him:

MakaMpie was stunned:

"Haibo, Sinaye has fans for days!"

bebe_caykes cheered Sinaye on:

"Sinaye collected the rich aunties. We didn't see any contribution campaigns, but he has now collected almost R200k in cash and gifts?"

LoriderJones wrote:

"Love it for Sinaye, a lot. He is a good person."

Meanwhile, some netizens weren't convinced by the incredible lengths BB Mzansi fans went to for their fave:

PapaaMama_Bona was sceptical:

"I like him, but R100k from his fans, really? Unless there was one big anonymous donor, but his fans alone doing this? Nah."

Tamie1462504 wasn't convinced:

"He gifted himself, where are those fans?"

ManyatsiSethu suspected:

"I think his Dad is the anonymous gifter."

Khosi Twala gifted vacation by fans

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Khosi Twala's reaction to being gifted a safari trip to commemorate a year since winning Big Brother Titans.

The media personality was overjoyed after her supporters chipped in to celebrate her win, saying she was truly blessed.

