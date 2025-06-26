CBS has cancelled six shows before the 2025-2026 season: Full list

CBS has been making some significant changes to its TV lineup, and unfortunately, there is a chance that your favourite show has been axed. On 7 May 2025, the network's president, Amy Reisenbach, revealed the reason behind the tough decision to discontinue six shows, per Deadline:

It is not easy to end shows, but we must do it because the schedule is full. A show's aggregate information, finances, ratings and creativity of where it is in its life cycle determine a renewal or discontinuation.

Queen Latifah as Robyn on The Equalizer (L). Damon Wayans Jr. as Junior and Damon Wayans as Poppa (R).

Key takeaways

Founded in 1927, CBS is an American commercial broadcast television and radio network .

. The Eye Network cancelled Damon Wayans' Poppa's House after one season .

. It cancelled and uncancelled S.W.A.T. twice before airing its final season in May 2025.

Exploring the six shows CBS has cancelled ahead of the 2025-2026 season

It is the end of the road for several shows on CBS. From sitcoms such as The Neighborhood to crime dramas such as The Equalizer, here are the shows that have been nixed in 2025.

1. S.W.A.T.

David Lim as Victor Tan, Lina Esco as Chris, Jay Harrington as Deacon, Shemar Moore as Hondo and Alex Russell as Jim Street (L-R).

The action drama series premiered on CBS on 2 November 2017. In May 2023, it was cancelled after six seasons, only to be renewed for a seventh and final season days later.

In April 2024, the decision was reversed, and the show was renewed for an eighth season. It was cancelled for the final time in March 2025. On 7 March 2025, Shemar Moore announced the cancellation in a lengthy Instagram video. He said:

We are cancelled again, and it is sad. Nonetheless, I was privileged to work alongside Hollywood's most amazing crew. Thank you, CBS, for the fantastic ride. You are going to make a lot of people happy if you change your decision. But if you are done, I say thank you.

He also voiced his hope of the show getting picked up by another network:

Netflix, if you are interested in a show that the world is watching, we would love to come play. Hey, Fox, ABC and NBC!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, S.W.A.T.'s executive producer and showrunner, Andrew Dettmann, addressed the cancellation, saying:

This is heartbreaking. However, working alongside this talented group of people was amazing.

2. FBI: Most Wanted

Edwin Hodge as Ray Cannon, Dylan McDermott as Remy Scott, Shantel VanSanten as Nina Chase, Roxy Sternberg as Sheryll Barnes and Keisha Castle-Hughes as Hana Gibson.

René Balcer's FBI: Most Wanted was cancelled in March 2025 after six seasons. Starring Dylan McDermott, its final episode aired on 20 May. Several of the show's cast, including Keisha Castle-Hughes, spoke about the cancellation, per Hello!.

Shout out to CBS and Wolf Films for supporting the show's run. While this is a bittersweet moment, I will forever treasure the friendships and connections I built courtesy of the series.

3. FBI: International

Jesse Lee Soffer as Wesley Mitchell (L). Christina Wolfe as Amanda Tate, Yoriko Haraguchi as Reiko Isokawa and Vinessa Vidotto as Vo (L-R) (R).

The Jesse Lee Soffer-led series is the second spin-off of Dick Wolf's drama FBI and the third series in the FBI franchise. It was cancelled after four seasons. Eva-Jane Willis, who portrays Megan Garretson, told US Weekly:

Although I am sad that the show has ended, I thank CBS and Wolf Entertainment for the amazing experience, especially the Europe Tour. We all have memories to last us a lifetime!

4. Poppa's House

Damon Wayans as Poppa and Damon Wayans Jr. as Junior (L-R).

CBS reportedly cancelled the family sitcom in April 2025 due to its poor ratings. The show starred Damon Wayans and his eldest son Damon Wayans Jr. (Marlon Wayans' nephew). The former reacted to the cancellation via an Instagram post that, in part, read:

Creating this show was a beautiful journey, and in the end, it gave me more than I could ever imagine. Thank you to the amazing cast members who brought their A games. While this is the end of the road for Poppa's House, I am walking away with lifelong friendship, gratitude and unforgettable memories!

5. The Equalizer

Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall on The Equalizer.

Fans of the popular series were shocked when the modern remake of the 1980s series was cancelled.

The Equalizer premiered on CBS on 7 February 2021 and was cancelled after five seasons. On 3 May 2025, Queen Latifah took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her experience starring on the show. She wrote:

Stepping into a role like Robyn was amazing. The series exceeded every expectation I had for it. Thank you to the producers, writers, cast and fans for their support.

6. The Neighborhood

Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears and Hank Greenspan on The Neighborhood.

Written by Jim Reynolds, the series stars one of the funniest and best stand-up comedians of all time, Cedric the Entertainer.

In March 2025, CBS renewed the show for an eighth and final season set to air in the 2025-26 season. Amy Reisenbach revealed that The Neighborhood was a strong performer for the network, per People, saying:

The Neighborhood has brought laughter to our fans for seven seasons. They deserve a proper farewell with heartfelt moments synonymous with the show.

FAQs

In May 2025, Reisenbach revealed that CBS had cancelled some shows because they had to be ''fiscally responsible''. Below are some frequently asked questions about the network's move:

Why is CBS cancelling some popular shows?

The network has cancelled some series because of economic factors. Some of them do not have a large enough viewership to justify the cost of production.

Is CBS discontinuing The Equalizer and The Neighborhood spinoffs?

The cancellation of The Neighborhood and The Equalizer left many fans heartbroken. CBS has not announced the spinoffs of the two series.

CBS has cancelled six shows before the 2025-2026 season, including The Equalizer, S.W.A.T and FBI: Most Wanted. Amy Reisenbach has stated that the move is more to do with the economic aspect of the series than their ratings.

