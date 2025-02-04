The Conners Season 7: Release date, cast, latest news and updates

When the first episode of The Conners was released in 2018, it became an instant hit. Today, the cult classic consistently ranks among ABC’s most-watched series. However, nothing good lasts forever, even our favourite fictional on-screen family, who are facing their last dinner together. It is no wonder there is great anticipation for The Conners Season 7 release date.

Key takeaways

Season 7 is scheduled to have six episodes. Each episode will run for approximately 22 minutes.

ABC confirmed the series premieres in March 2025 for the seventh and final season consisting of six episodes. During a November 2024 interview with TVLine, executive producer Dave Caplan revealed how the production team always wanted to uphold the legacy of its original film, which was cancelled in 2018, saying:

We never stopped feeling the pressure of aligning Roseanne with The Conners during the latter’s production period. We owe that to the cast who starred in both shows.

What to expect from The Conners final season

The unavailability of The Conners Season 7 trailer makes it difficult to predict how the final season will pan out. However, the family will not be stumbling on wealth, as confirmed by Bruce Helford in the interview with TVLine.

I can promise you that the Conners will never win the lottery. They will never be rich.

While speaking with The Wrap in May 2024, Helford teased about how season 7 will have a dignified ending, stating:

We have given an honest end to the arcs of all characters and their different journeys. Our focus was to show there is nobility in working hard to get ahead. We have always tried to make the series as realistic as possible.

Who are The Conners Season 7 cast members?

The television series encompasses carefully selected Hollywood stars that help bring the storyline to life. Here are some of the show’s cast members:

Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris-Goldufski

Metcalf (69 as of January 2025) was born on 16 June 1955 in Illinois, USA. With a career spanning over four decades, she has starred in several movies and TV shows, including Desperate Housewives, Getting On and The Big Bang Theory.

Laurie has bagged a BAFTA Award, two Tony Awards and three Golden Globe Awards for her natural talent.

John Goodman as Dan Conner

Goodman gained notoriety in television before becoming a renowned actor. The 72-year-old is known for starring in Raising Arizona, Bringing Out the Dead and The Big Lebowski, among others. John has been married to Anna Beth Goodman for over three decades.

Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner-Olinsky

Sara was born on 29 January 1975 in Santa Monica, California, USA. She received two Primetime Emmy Award nominations for her role in Roseanne. Gilbert is also famously known for her role as Leslie Winkle on CBS’s The Big Bang Theory. She identifies as lesbian.

Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy

Lecy made her acting debut in 1988 with her appearance in Roseanne. According to her IMDb profile, she received a Critics Choice Award for this role in 2021. The 50-year-old actress has also had supporting roles in Boys Don’t Cry, How to Make an American Quilt and The Extra Man.

Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy

The American actress (25 as of January 2025) was born on 14 September 1999. She portrayed Debbie Gallagher on Shameless from 2011 to 2021. Emma Kenney’s mother, Gillian Kenney, is a criminal defence lawyer, while her dad, Kevin, is a sports writer who works for Fox Sports.

Other main and recurring casts include:

Jayden Rey as Mary Conner

Ames McNamara as Mark Conner

Jay R. Ferguson as Ben Olinsky

Michael Fishman as D.J.

Katey Sagal as Louise Conner

Johnny Galecki as David Healy

Rene Rosado as Emilio Rodriguez

Maya Lynne Robinson as Geena Williams

FAQs

The Conners is filmed at the Warner Bros. Studios lot in Burbank, California, USA. Below are some frequently asked questions about the American sitcom:

Will there be a season 7 for The Conners?

The show’s seventh and final season will premiere in March 2025. Each of The Conners Season 7 episodes will run for about 22 minutes.

Who replaced Roseanne on The Conners?

In May 2018, Roseanne Barr’s character in Roseanne was killed after she made racist comments on X (Twitter). She was not replaced in The Conners as her widower, Dan, did not remarry.

Do they ever mention Roseanne on The Conners?

Although Roseanne died in the original film, she is occasionally mentioned in the 2018 sequel. Her death significantly affects the family’s financial status.

Why is D.J. no longer in The Conners?

American actor Michael Fishman portrayed D.J. from the first season of Roseanne to the fourth season of The Conners. However, his depreciated relevance in the show was always an issue.

The Conners Season 7 release date was revealed in 2024. The series is set to grace our screen in March 2025 for its final six-episode season. Stay tuned to see what surprise the producers have in store as we bid the Conners and their beloved couch goodbye.

