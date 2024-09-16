Bleach TYBW part 3 release date, trailer, cast, and latest updates

The countdown to the Bleach TYBW part 3 release date had already begun as D-day nears for the long-awaited season. The Japanese anime television series has gained traction, with fans anticipating thrilling episodes.

The anime series, written by Tite Kubo and directed by Tomohisa Taguchi, premiered on TV Tokyo in October 2022. Bleach TYBW adapts the final chapters of the Bleach manga, diving into the intense battle between the Soul Reapers and the formidable Sternritter.

The highly anticipated third season, titled The Conflict, is set to release on 5 October 2024. It was first announced in 2023 after the end of the second season in September.

The series did well in the previous seasons, ranking top in the 2022 ratings on MyAnimeList.net. Speaking to Digital Spy, Ichigo's English voice actor Johnny Yong Bosch shared the general excitement about the series and his role. He said,

The fans' response has been extremely positive, and I believe all of us are genuinely excited about it. I can understand the nostalgia that fans feel for the character, I feel it too. It's been a joy to be part of it and I'm loving the animation.

When is Bleach TYBW Part 3 coming out?

The Bleach part 3 release date is scheduled for 5 October 2024, but the time remains unknown. If it airs without breaks, it is expected to run until December.

Bleach TYBW plot summary

The anime revolves around the Soul Society and some unlikely allies facing off against the Wandenreich, Quincy's hidden empire. In the first 26 episodes, fans have witnessed huge battles, betrayals, and massive losses.

Some male and female anime actors have perished, while others have been sacrificed in pursuit of power in the Soul King Palace. Game Rant describes Yhwach as the franchise's main antagonist, while Ichigo is the strongest character.

Ichibe Hyosube is the commanding officer of the Royal Guard, and Gremmy Thoumeaux is one of the most powerful antagonists. Others include Aizen, Toshiro Hitsugaya, Askin Nakk Le Vaar, and Genryūsai Shigekuni Yamamoto.

Why is Bleach called Bleach?

The anime's writer, Tite Kubo, explained that the name came from the original design of the Soul Reapers (black kimono-like attire with white accents). He said,

The Soul Reaper-the color that you associate with the Soul Reaper is black. But "black" is too straightforward. So I thought about "white," but just white is too simple. So if you put "bleach," somebody can associate that with white. So that's how Bleach came.

How many parts of TYBW will there be?

The anime series is expected to have 52 episodes, including 13 in the third season. Here is a breakdown of the distribution.

Season/part Title Episodes Release year 1 The Blood Warfare 1-13 2022 2 The Separation 14-26 2023 3 The Conflict 27-39 2024 4 - 40-52 -

Where can you watch TYBW part 3?

You can watch the series' third instalment on several platforms. They include:

Crunchyroll

Netflix

Amazon Prime Video

Hulu

Disney Plus

Bleach TYBW part 3 trailer

The first teaser trailer for Bleach's new season was released in December 2023 at Jump Festa. It featured Grimmjow and Aizen's return. The main trailer came out in July 2024 and showcased several action sequences, including Ichigo and Yhwach's sword battle.

Bleach TYBW part 3 cast

The Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War season 3 cast is yet to be released, but some or most of the best anime characters from previous parts are expected to return. They include:

Character Japanese Voice Actor English Voice Actor Ichigo Masakazu Morita Johnny Yong Bosch Orihime Yuki Matsuoka Stephanie Sheh Rukia Fumiko Orikasa Michelle Ruff Yhwach Takayuki Sugo Richard Epcar Shunsui Akio Ootsuka Steve Kramer Ichibe Naomi Kusumi Aaron LePlante Senjumaru Rina Sato Jeannie Tirado Lille Satoshi Hino Evan Michael Lee Kon Mitsuaki Madono Quinton Flynn Grimmjow Junichi Suwabe David Vincent Aizen Show Hayami Kyle Henry Hebert

Why has Bleach lost popularity?

The Bleach series struggled with the pace and even got cancelled due to declining popularity compared to One Piece and the Naruto anime.

According to Comic Book Resources, the original Bleach film ran from October 2004 to March 2012, airing 366 episodes. After sitting out for ten years, it returned with a remake that promises to restore its dignity. Fans expressed their concerns in the Myanimelist forum. One wrote,

Too many characters, lack of fresh content as the story went on, lengthy battles that last forever.

Another one criticised Tite Kubo, saying,

His character designs are amazing and fashionable, but he just can not write a good story even if his life depended on it.

Another fan wrote,

The fact that the anime ended a long time ago definitely contributed to the loss of popularity.

While some believe Bleach's golden age is over, the anime has built a nostalgic fan base to keep its name alive and relevant.

Frequently asked questions

The Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War season 3 is one of the eagerly awaited anime in 2024, expected to build on the energy from the previous parts. Here are some frequently asked questions about the series.

Will there be a season 3 of The Thousand-Year Blood War ? Yes. The film's makers confirmed season 3 and released the official trailer.

Yes. The film's makers confirmed season 3 and released the official trailer. What is Bleach TYBW part 3 release date on Netflix? The anime is scheduled to premiere on 5 October 2024 on Netflix, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney Plus.

The anime is scheduled to premiere on 5 October 2024 on Netflix, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney Plus. Will Bleach TYBW have only 13 episodes? The third season of the series will reportedly have 13 episodes.

The third season of the series will reportedly have 13 episodes. Is Bleach going to end after TYBW? The manga's fate remains unknown, but it is expected to continue if it has good results. The series is split into four parts, two of which have aired.

With the Bleach TYBW part 3 release date nearing, anime fans will be excited to watch yet another Tite Kubo's creativity and how the characters develop. After watching the trailer, it is evident that it promises to deliver a unique visual experience.

