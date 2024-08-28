Veteran Actor Nimrod Nkosi Returns on TV, Starring in Showmax’s New Series ‘Law, Love and Betrayal’
- South African veteran actor Nimrod Nkosi is back on our small screens with a new acting role
- The talented actor starred on the new Showmax Original series Law, Love and Betrayal as Gatsha Gumede
- Nimrod Nkosi shared with Briefly News about his character as Gatsha Gumede, the founder of Gumede & Associates
Showmax is bringing the heat with a new, exciting legal drama series that will premiere in September. The cast members are some of Mzansi's most talented actors and actresses.
Actor Nimrod Nkosi is back on TV
The South African talented actor and veteran Nimrod Nkosi is back on our small screens and is about to shake things up as he is one of the lead stars in the new upcoming Showmax Original series Law, Love and Betrayal.
Nkosi, Pearl Modiadie, and Dineo Rasedile will star in the show, which will be available for streaming on 5 September 2024. New episodes will stream every Thursday.
Playing the role of Gatsha Gumede, the founder of Gumede & Associates, Nimrod Nkosi, shared Briefly News information about his new role and what viewers can expect when they stream the first episode in September.
He said:
"Gatsha is a constitutional law expert who mainly goes to court to resolve complex disputes and oversee takeovers. When he wants a case and has connections with the judge, his mere presence often signals the likely outcome.
"I grew up watching law-inspired movies like To Kill A Mockingbird and shows like LA Law, Matlock, Chicago Law, and Boston Legal. When I was 11 years old, these were the shows I watched. They still are: recently, I watched an HBO series called The Night Of, starring John Turturro, who plays a brilliant lawyer."
Sindi Dlathu shoots Isiphetho
In a previous report from Briefly News, Sindi Dlathu officially began shooting with eTV's telenovela Isiphetho on 12 August 2024.
The news of the actress joining the show circulated on social media, and it shocked peeps. The former The River actress reportedly left her new show Queendom amid financial struggles.
