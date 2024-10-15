Musa Mseleku recently expressed his gratitude to his four wives for agreeing to be part of uThando Nes’thembu

The famous polygamist and his family shot to stardom after giving Mzansi insight into their blended family

Netizens are looking forward to the new season of uThando Nes’thembu, while others asked about Musa's fifth wife

Musa Mseleku thanked his wives for agreeing to join 'uThando Nes'thembu'. Image: musamseleku

Musa Mseleku couldn't hide his gratitude to his wives for being part of uThando Nes’thembu for seven seasons.

Musa Mseleku shows love to his wives

Musa Mseleku seemingly announced the new season of his popular reality show, uThando Nes’thembu, and took the time to thank the women in his life, his wives.

The famous polygamist and his leading ladies have taken Mzansi through their controversial family dynamics for seven straight seasons, and he says he couldn't have done it without them.

Taking to his Instagram page, Mseleku sent a shout-out to MaCele, MaYeni, MaKhumalo and MaNgwabe for agreeing to be part of uThando Nes’thembu and sharing their lives with fellow South Africans:

"Thank you, my queens, for agreeing to give insight into your lives. I started in 2013, after my book launched, negotiating with you guys. You only agreed in December 2016 to be part of Mzansi Magic."

Mzansi reacts to Musa Mseleku's post

Netizens showed love to the family for always keeping them entertained, while others complained about the long wait for the new season:

rebeccashange said:

"Yoh, Jan is so far!"

ntokozo_ntseto was excited:

"I am ready to defend Shibase the whole season."

sne.mbu said:

"I think as a country, this is our favourite show!"

le.sedi1367 posted:

"I can't wait to see my favourite baby mama, Ma Yeni!"

omphilesebake wrote:

"I don't like isthembu, and I don't believe in it, but I love the Mseleku family and their lifestyle."

Meanwhile, others pointed out the absence of Musa's alleged fifth, noting the placement of the chess pieces in the promo image:

miss_keitu said:

"Does anyone notice the 5th queen on the side that has fallen? A picture tells a thousand words."

nyari_mainoelle asked:

"Where is number five?"

sbonidlamini was curious:

"Musa, where is number five now?"

Mpumelelo Mseleku follows in dad's footsteps

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Mpumelelo Mseleku's plans to follow in his polygamist father's footsteps.

The young reality TV star opened up about how many wives he wanted to marry.

