Izingane Zes’thembu star Mpumelelo Mseleku revealed plans to marry seven wives, surpassing his father Musa Mseleku's four

The 23-year-old initially planned to marry three wives but has now increased his goal

Mpumelelo remains unfazed by public opinions, urging fans to watch his reality show to see his marriage plans unfold

Uthando Nes’thembu and Izingane Zes’thembu star Mpumelelo Mseleku has made clear his plan to follow in his famous father's footsteps and marry more than one wife.

Mpumelelo Mseleku has revealed that he wants to follow in his father's footsteps. Image: @musamseleku and @sbindi_mseleku

Source: Instagram

Mpumelelo Mseleku talks about his marriage plans

Musa Mseleku's 23-year-old son Mpumelelo has shared his plans to marry seven wives. The reality TV star previously said he wanted to marry only three wives but has increased the number to seven.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Sun, Mseleku said he is determined to marry more wives than his father. The star, who recently parted ways with his baby mama, Vuyokazi Nciweni, urged fans to watch his reality show to see how his plan will unfold.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"What I can say is that I’m on the mission of taking seven wives, no matter what, and I won’t comment further on that because those who want to know how can stay tuned to their TVs."

Mpumelelo Mseleku unfazed by people's opinions

The Izingane Zes’thembu star added that he is unbothered by people's opinions over his decision to marry seven wives. Mpumelelo noted that he wants to follow in his father's footsteps and marry seven wives because he grew up in a polygamous family with his father and four wives.

Mpumelelo Mseleku’s ex Vuyokazi Nciweni, engaged to new man

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mpumelelo Mseleku's ex is said to have found a new partner and is now planning her wedding after leaving the polygamist.

Vuyokazi Nciweni has moved on from her relationship with Mpumelelo Mseleku and found love with another man. Nciweni, who was in line to be Musa Mseleku's daughter-in-law, claims she felt worthless in her relationship with Mpumelelo, who made her miserable.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News