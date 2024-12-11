We finally got to learn who the highest-paid Springboks player really is, and it's not Siya Kolisi

This Springboks star's multi-million-rand pay cheque places him far ahead of his team captain

Peeps recently discussed Siya's impressive salary, with many saying he deserved every penny

The Springboks captain is not the highest-paid player in the squad. Image: supersportrugby

Whoa! Who knew Siya Kolisi was not the highest-earning Springboks player?

Who is the most-paid Springboks player?

While Siya Kolisi remains the most famous Springboks player, not to mention one of the highest-earning players in South African rugby, fans will be shocked to learn that he is not the highest-paid on the squad.

One of the team's lethal weapons, Cheslin Kolbe, is reported to be the most-paid Springboks star, playing for Japanese-based team, Tokyo Sungoliath.

He takes home a whopping R22M a year, equating to a staggering R1.83M a month, according to The South African, and based on his performance on the field, he is definitely worth the money.

When he's not bagging endorsements or flaunting his lux cars, Kolbe enjoys a simple life with his beautiful family.

He recently announced his partnership with Kleinbaai Lifestyle Estate after becoming an investor and now, ambassador - ka-ching!

Fans react to Siya Kolisi's alleged salary

Peeps were impressed to see just how much their favourite Springboks star allegedly makes.

Briefly News reported on MyWage's findings, revealing that the Boks captain's monthly salary is just over R1.5M, a few thousands shy of Kolbe's pay cheque. This means he earns over R18.5M a year.

This is what fans said about Siya's rumoured salary:

Boy2meloh showed love to Siya:

"Well, he’s the country’s head boy after all."

Bizlifestyle4 was impressed:

"He's earning like a CEO."

immort133 said:

"This is fair."

