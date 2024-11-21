Saturday, 16 November 2024, saw the Springboks beating the English rugby team, also known as the Lions, at the Autumn Nations Series

Rugby superstar Cheslin Kolbe dominated the field and showed off his skills as he dodged his opponent

Cheslin's quick moves inspired a TikTok user to make a video edit, which amused rugby fans

Cheslin Kolbe's talents had one TikTokker creating an amusing video of him. Images: Craig Mercer/MB Media / Getty Images, @cheslinkolbe / Instagram

Source: UGC

Cheslin Kolbe, one of the Springboks' most talented players, is renowned for his electrifying speed and agility on the rugby field. Fans were particularly amused when a cleverly edited video showcased Cheslin effortlessly side-stepping an English rugby player, highlighting his trademark flair with a humorous twist.

Cheslin Kolbe dominates again

On Saturday, 16 November, the Springboks defeated England 29-20 at the Autumn Nations Series clash. Cheslin, who showed his skills on the field, inspired TikTok user @clint9000 to create a video edit of his talents as he dodged his opponent to score a try.

The clip also included a springbok quickly dodging a lion (which, funny enough, is the nickname for the English team) who wanted to eat it as a snack, showing how the name of the South African rugby team fits perfectly for the talented athletes.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Rugby video edit humours the internet

The TikTok post of Cheslin and the English player left people cracking jokes and admiring the South African rugby player and his effortless skills.

@maphari10 found the clip comical and wrote with a laugh:

"Can someone tag England's rugby team?"

@da_elder humorously said to app users:

"The fact that the English team is called the Lions makes it more funny."

@ntsikithecreator added in the comments:

"This English player is going to be reminded of this for life."

@lebasa22 pointed out to the public:

"It’s how the linesman just looked at him and looked away."

@phamoh laughed and told the online community:

"What cracks me up is the look at the end like, 'Did you have to do me like that?' Reevaluating his life choices in real-time."

@zikxero jokingly said in the comments:

"For training, the Springboks spend time in the wild."

Cheslin Kolbe's dad has proud father moment

In another story, Briefly News reported about Andrew Kolbe, Cheslin's father, talking about how his son consistently planned his journey as a rugby player.

The proud dad mentioned that he passed on his rugby knowledge to his son since he used to play the sport.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News