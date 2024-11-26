“What a Career”: SA Applauds Springboks’ Rene Naylor Leaving Team After 16 Years

Rene Naylor, who was once a physiotherapist for the Springboks, shared that she was retiring

The spectacular woman, known to many as Player 24, joined the World Cup-winning team in 2008

Many people on the internet wished the mother well, including former Springbok star Bryan Habana

Rene Naylor had her last test match with the Springboks when they took on Wales at the Autumn Nations Series. Images: @rene_naylor

Source: Instagram

Some things must eventually come to an end, even when they stem from deep passion and dedication. The Springboks' physiotherapist retired recently, earning widespread applause for her remarkable work and commitment over the years.

Rene Naylor says goodbye to Springboks

Cape Town-born Rene Naylor shared on her Instagram account, @rene_naylor, that the victorious battle between the Springboks and Wales was her last test match for the winning team.

The clip showed Jesse Kriel fetching her son, Cullin, from the stands and reuniting him with his mom at the end of the match.

Rene wrote in her post:

"It was a mission to get Cullin on the pitch post-match. We were both in tears, as it was my last Springbok test match, but the security would not budge. The legendary @jessekriel15 to the rescue!"

According to reports, Rene, fondly known as Player 24, has more than 130 caps since joining the medical staff in 2008.

SA applauds Rene Naylor's dedication

Many social media users, under the Instagram post and on Facebook, shared their pride in the Springbok physiotherapist's contribution to the team over the last 16 years of her career, showing the same love they gave Siya Kolisi when he returned to South Africa from France.

Former Springbok player Bryan Habana wrote:

"What a phenomenal contribution you’ve made to the Springboks over the past 16.5 years! Your passion, positivity, professionalism and commitment have been nothing short of remarkable. So glad that Cullin got to be there to share the moment with you. Without a doubt, it is bittersweet, but you can be so proud that you can move on with your head held high."

Marise Pollard, the wife of Handre Pollard, said to Rene:

"I will always be thankful to you, Ren."

Khaya Magwaza added on Facebook:

"May she enjoy her retirement. What a career. She contributed to the physical health of the greatest-ever Springbok team."

Zaid Abrahams shared in the comments:

"This lady deserves her flowers. What an amazing service to her country! Best of luck for the future, Rene! If only she stayed a bit longer for the next World Cup."

An appreciative Heidi Malherbe stated:

"Thank you for everything you have done for our boys on and off the field. Legend!"

Shamiela Salie wished Rene well and wrote:

"All the best on your new journey."

