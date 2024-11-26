“Massive Respect”: SA on Ox Nché Being 1 of 7 Springboks in Men’s 15s Dream Team

Springbok player Ox Nché shared his thoughts about being recognised under the category World Rugby's Men's 15s Dream Team of the Year

Other rugby players include six other Springboks and a few athletes from New Zealand, Argentina and Ireland

Many social media users applauded Ox's contribution on the pitch and showered him with compliments

Ox Nché shared his thoughts about being one of seven Springboks on the World Rugby's Dream Team. Images: @ox_nche

Many Springbok players attended the recent World Rugby Awards, a prestigious event honouring rugby talent worldwide. Ox Nché, who was in attendance, expressed his pride and gratitude after being recognised during the ceremony.

A man of people's dreams

During an interview, Ox, whose real name is Retshegofaditswe (a name which was a tongue twister for fans and teammates), spoke to SuperSportTV about the acknowledgement he received from his peers.

Ox (along with Springboks Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Malcolm Marx, Eben Etzebeth and Pieter-Steph du Toit) received the honour of being named World Rugby's Men's 15 Dream Team of the Year.

Other international greats included New Zealand's Will Jordan, Damian McKenzie and Tyrel Lomax, Argentina's Pablo Matera, and Ireland's James Lowe, Jamison Gibson-Park, Tadhg Beirne and Caelan Doris.

Ox shared with SuperSportTV:

"It's like winning a trophy. As an individual, all the hard work you put it pays off, as much as you are in a team environment."

Watch the video below:

Rugby fans proud of Ox Nché's achievement

Members of the online community and fans of the rugby player showed pride and support for the Springbok player (the way Siya Kolisi showed support for the women's rugby team) and filled the comment section with positivity.

@cryptokb applauded the athlete and said:

"Well done, Ox. You have been quality."

@johnpierscilliers wrote to the man:

"You're a living legend, Ox. Massive respect. Keep doing your country proud."

After watching the clip, @shaunbasson described Ox as the following:

"Superior player. Absolute beast."

@iam.ralton also shared positivity in the comments:

"The one and only! The man with the strongest back in world rugby! The machine! The GOAT."

@nien100, who was proud of the rugby player, stated:

"He is such a gentleman."

@kennet280 added in the comment section:

"The best in the world."

@mattgun12 told the online community and said to the Springbok:

"Ox will win Player of the Year next year. He is so consistent and amazing. Well done, Ox. You are wonderful."

