The 15 December 2024 will mark the release of the talented Maglera's much-awaited album, Maglera Tapes

The rapper played a significant role in the album's visuals, too, and he thanked his team for turning it into a masterpiece

Fans expressed their love and respect for his gift, and they can't wait for the project to come out next month

South African hip-hop artist Maglera Doe Boy announced that his new album, Maglera Tapes, will be released on 15 December 2024. This project will feature some of the best talent in the local hip-hop scene, such as Okmalumkoolkat, Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C, and Blxckie, to mention a few

The rapper's grateful for his team's support

The 31-year-old artist took to Instagram to thank his team for pulling through for him. He is also credited as the creative director for his upcoming project. He mentioned that the album cover was photographed at the Mayor of Klerksdorp's office, and he felt grateful for that spot since it enhanced the cadence and aesthetic of his album.

Fans' enthusiasm affirmed Maglera

His legions of fans and industry mates congratulated him on his upcoming release.

@tracesouthernafrica wrote:

"Immaculate."

@burningforestboy commented:

"And so, it begins."

@phraw added:

"We did it pah. Well done and thank you for paying attention to everything."

@wndrszn wrote:

"Let's Go."

@tonnysire commented:

"Thanks for bringing back Wonder SeaZoN, bro."

Maglera is achieving big things

The young rapper enjoyed the honour of working with LeBron James, an international basketball icon. Together, they starred in the newest Hennessey commercial.

Blxckie treated fans to a new release

In relevant news, Briefly News reported that South African rapper Blxckie released a fresh single called Sunroof from his upcoming deluxe album, See You There.

The rapper, who recently became a father, explained that BrotherKupa produced the song, and it includes collaborators from fellow rappers Lowfeye and Lacabra. Blxckie shared that his fans won’t have to hold their breath until his entire album is released so they can enjoy his music. He’s planning to release a song that dives into the album's themes soon.

