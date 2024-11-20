Friday is going to be an exciting day for Blxckie's fans because he's releasing a new single from his upcoming deluxe album, See You Soon

The rapper talked about his collaborators and the skilled music producer who worked his magic on the new track, Sunroof

His fans love that he included Lowfeye and Lacabra on the track, and they’re excited to hear the whole album when it drops

Blxckie shared that his fans won’t have to hold their breath until his entire album is released so they can enjoy his music. He’s planning to release a song that dives into the album's themes soon.

It's that season again when artists drop their festive tunes for everyone to enjoy. South African rapper Blxckie is set to release a fresh single called Sunroof from his upcoming deluxe album, See You There. The rapper, who recently became a father, explained that BrotherKupa produced the song, and it includes collaborators from fellow rappers Lowfeye and Lacabra.

The Big time Sh'lappa artist jumped on Instagram to share the news about the release of Sunroof.

Blxckie's fans are in for a treat

His fans were delighted to learn that he worked with new voices in the music industry. They stated that they can't wait for the album.

@whereis sego wrote:

"Really, the hottest. The greatest."

@famexlesane commented:

"Manz been on a yearlong run for real."

@lerato_zwane added:

"Let’s go!"

@ivyfuzion added"

"Let's get it."

_444.marvin commented:

"Blxckie will remain top 3."

