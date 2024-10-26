Former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Liema Pantsi recently had a reason to celebrate, and she took to social media to do it with fans

Liema Pantsi let her followers know that she was making a big splash about getting older and she had a special gift for them

Online users were blown away after seeing what Liema Pantsi had in store for her loyal supporters

Liema Pantsi shared a special announcement on her social media. The former Big Brother Season 4 contestant celebrated her birthday in style.

Liema Pantsi celebrated her 23rd birthday with a stunning dress and a music video drop. Image: @liyema_pantsi

Online users were left in awe of Liema Pantsi. The reality TV star did not disappoint as she gave her fans a gift.

Liema Pantsi turns 23

In a post on Instagram, Liema posed in a gold chain mini dress holding a cake showing that she is turning 23 years old. She also released a video for her song titled Let Me Be. See the posts below:

SA raves about Liema

Many people wished Liema a happy birthday and also applauded her music. Online users also admired that she dropped a project on her special day, proving how hardworking she is.

mabridge_2 gushed:

"The most beautiful girl in the world."

mbali_the_princess was in awe:

Happy birthday, gorgeous you look absolutely amazing in that stunning dress eenjoy your day love."

violet3118 said:

"Hardworking Liema Pantsi, I'm so happy for you."

owam.ganca wrote:

"Let's go, Liliza!"

nande_msadu cheered:

"Queen of England nje."

mrsmpande applauded:

"Wow, I am from there. I love you, and I am going back kesana. Well Done baby."

thachopitah_ was moved:

"I am literally in tears."

manalakhanyi added:

"Yoh quality, you killed it👏🔥❤️🌸

nuellakeys cheered:

"Congratulations 🎊 Liema Pantsi."

Liema and Yolanda work the runway at an Honor event

Briefly News previously reported that Liema Pantsi and her former housemate Yolanda Mukondeleli looked stunning on the runway recently.

Former Big Brother Mzansi housemates Yolanda Mukondeleli and Liema Pantsi reunited outside the hotly contested competition. The ladies are definitely stars in the making, as they recently stunned an Honor event in Johannesburg.

The smartphone brand launched the 200 Series, and the model had to strut the runway while flaunting the phone. Entertainment commentator Phile Mphela shared the video.

