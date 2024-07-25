Former Big Brother Mzansi housemates Yolanda Mukondeleli and Liema Pantsi recently reunited

The now aspiring South African stars were modelling at an Honor event in Johannesburg

Netizens gushed at the ladies who were dressed in a proudly South African Fashion lifestyle brand

Liyema Pantsi and her former housemate Yolanda Mukondeleli looked stunning on the runway recently.

Yolanda Mukondeleli and Liema Pantsi were the models at an Honor event. Image: @yolandamukondi_international, @liyema_pantsi

Source: Instagram

Yolanda and Liema stun at Honor event

The former Big Brother Mzansi housemates Yolanda Mukondeleli and Liema Pantsi recently reunited outside of the hotly contested competition. The ladies are definitely stars in the making as they recently stunned an Honor event in Johannesburg.

The smartphone brand launched the 200 Series, and the model had to strut the runway while flaunting the phone. Entertainment commentator Phile Mphela shared the video.

"#BBMzansi’s Yolanda and Liema walk the ramp dressed in @Imprint_ZA at the official South African launch of #HONOR200Series in Johannesburg."

Speaking about her partnership, Liema said: "Excited to announce that I’ve officially joined the HONOR family! Receiving the incredible HONOR 200 Pro and being welcomed by the CEO was an unforgettable moment. Thank you, HONOR, for this amazing opportunity!"

Yolanda also shared a video of her unboxing the phone with the caption: "Just got my hands on the #HONOR200series, and I’m already blown away by its #StudioLevelPortrait capabilities. From stunning visuals to cutting-edge features, this device is a game changer."

Mzansi shows love to Liema and Yolanda

South Africans gushed at the ladies who were dressed in a proudly South African Fashion lifestyle brand.

@DineoMasek80738 shared:

"That is our Yolanda right there."

@duma_nolwandle added:

"Liema is working shwem."

@Mimi_AntiTroll gushed:

"Liema looks sensational! It's as though that dress was sown on her! Yolanda is definitely in her element on the ramp."

Liyema stuns in new hairstyle

In a previous report from Briefly News, Liyema Pantsi recently showed off her gorgeous new hairstyle.

Her fans were left stunned by her hairstyle, and many gushed over her, saying she has ageless beauty. The aspiring singer recently announced that she will be releasing her EP, Let Me Be, and fans are super excited.

