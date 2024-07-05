Former Big Brother Mzansi star Liyema Pantsi recently showed off her gorgeous new hairstyle

Social media users were left stunned by her hairstyle, and many gushed over her, saying she has ageless beauty

The aspiring musician recently announced that she will be releasing her EP, Let Me Be , and fans are super excited

Briefly News spoke to hairstylist Lazaros Sumbane, who spoke about the critical steps people should take to protect their weave hairstyles

The beautiful former Big Brother Mzansi star Liyema Pantsi shared a new selfie that had people talking. Her gorgeous new hairstyle mesmerised people and they showered her with compliments.

Liema rocks stunning weave

Social media netizens were left amazed by Liema's new simple but elegant hairstyle. Many people gushed over her, saying she has ageless beauty and looks stunning.

Hair expert chats to Briefly News about proper weave maintanence

Briefly News spoke to hairstylist Lazaros Sumbane, who spoke about the essential steps people should take to protect their weaves from damaging quickly and to keep them lasting for years.

Lazaros emphasised the importance of storing the weaves in proper conditions, not leaving them folded and stored anyhow.

Lazaros advises that people wear protective hairstyles and wig caps when applying them. This will ensure that the natural hair is protected.

Lazaros further advised that professionals should install hair because the new trend is now glueless weaves resembling natural hair.

Fans marvel at Liema's stunning beauty

The aspiring musician left many of her fans impressed with her picture. She had also announced the release of her new EP, Let Me Be.

@tendayi shared:

"I genuinely pray for your music career, may this EP open many doors for you. No one is an overnight success, there was a lot of hardwork, dedication and luck behind the scenes. I know you are releasing as an independent artist but after here I hope you get signed to a record label that you love and shares your vision."

@BigNkie praised:

"We have already established that. She's just wow. Delivery on fire. And she's beautiful."

Liema asks fans to watch her baby teddy

In a previous report from Briefly News, Liema had some fun with her fans on Instagram Live and tasked them to watch over her teddy bear, Benny.

The former Big Brother Mzansi star and singer managed to pull in 1700 viewers who gladly watched her teddy.

