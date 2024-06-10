Former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Liema Pantsi left many of her fans enchanted with her new pictures

The aspiring singer in her trending photo wore a black dress, a shoulder-length weave and bold red lipstick

Fans raved over Liema, and many were taken aback by her gorgeous face, proving that she was meant to be a star

Liema Pantsi's face card stays winning. The singing sensation shared gorgeous new pictures, sparking a frenzy on the internet.

Former ‘BB Mzansi’ star Liema Pantsi had netizens gushing over her new photos. Image: @liyema_pantsi

Liema Pantsi posts stunning picture

Former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Liema Pantsi posted new Instagram pictures showcasing her gorgeous face. Her fans were stunned by her new pictures.

Pantsi wore a black dress, a shoulder-length weave, bold red lipstick, shades, and Jordan sneakers in the posts.

What Liema got up to

The star was a recent guest on the growing platform's UpClose ZA podcast. The interview will air on Monday, June 10, on their YouTube channel.

Liema is currently basking on the success of her debut single, Impumelelo, which features the vocal powerhouse Cici.

In one of her recent posts, Liema hinted that she is working on something huge. Her caption reads: "A Single? An album or an EP? Or maybe just a poem? Who knows?"

Netizens gush over Liema

Netizens online could not stop talking about Liema. She received many positive comments from many people, saying she was meant to be a star.

@unwindwithOkuhl said:

"When I grow up I want to be like her."

@leko__shoba gushed:

"She’s hot asf."

@Mbalie707 said:

"What a beautiful queen."

@Capt_Darlingg asked:

"I don't know how you can find this kind of beautiful girl?"

@manwele raved:

"Our fave, our national Lilly in the Valley."

