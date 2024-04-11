The former Big Brother Mzansi star Liema and singer Cici wowed many netizens online

The two stars stunned in a beautiful picture which was posted by the news and gossip page MDNews

Liema and Cici also released a new song Impumelelo recently on all streaming platforms

Singers Cici and Liema stunned in a beautiful picture. Image: @liyemaphantsi, @ciciworldwide

Source: Instagram

The former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Liema Pantsi's dream came true of being in showbiz, recently, she and media personality Cici wowed many netizens online.

Cici and Liema stun in cute picture

Without a doubt, Liema Pantsi and Cici have been making headlines on social media after they previewed their single Impumelelo, which they dropped recently.

The stars became the talk of town since then and a photo had many netizens wowed by their beauty and how they make a great combo together. The image was posted on Twitter (X) by the news and gossip page MDNews.

See the post below:

The Thula hitmaker also posted the picture on her Instagram page and captioned it:

"We’re No.1 . We appreciate the love and Support @kitie_150 thank for such a great production."

See the post below:

SA compliments the duo

Many social media users complimented the duo after the pictures were online. See some of their comments below:

@Am_crisy complimented:

"Beautiful souls."

@GorataLeshomo wrote:

"This set is really cute both ways, them and it."

@Lillie_Lisar said:

"Baddest combo."

@wamatshawefani commented:

"CIEMA with the biggest fan base let's goo Lilies."

cheryllee_cpt responded:

"Appreciation goes to you for the platform and wisdom you are giving LIEMA about this new journey she on, thank you."

_bridgetmens replied:

"I wish you and my baby success with #impumelelo oh my goodness, that song is heat I don't know the words but I feel the song God's speeds and light on this journey with my Liema."

rachealmulenga2 mentioned:

"We love you guys."

Source: Briefly News