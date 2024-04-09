Former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Mpumi has revealed her relationship status with her boyfriend

The reality TV star said she and her boyfriend are still together despite being involved in an entanglement

Mpumi and Liyema were both involved with Jareed, but on her Instagram Live, Mpumi said her man understood what was at stake

It seems that Mpumi’s man understood what she needed to do to win the R2 million Big Brother Mzansi cash prize.

Former ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ star Mpumi gave a relationship status update. Image: @mpumi_landan

Source: Instagram

Mpumi shares where she and her man stand

During her Instagram live session, Mpumi said she and her boyfriend are still going strong. This is despite her getting herself involved in an entanglement with Jareed.

"I'm still in a relationship with my boyfriend, trust me. As surprising as it is to some people, my boyfriend and I are okay."

Mpumi speaks on Jareed

The former Big Brother Mzansi housemate spoke about Jareed after a fan said she misjudged him. Mpumi clarified that she is trying to move on from that chapter in her life.

"Guys, I am trying to get married. Let us not even go back there, let's move on."

Mpumi said Jareed is a nice guy who is very funny. She also mentioned that she and her partner spoke about this before she went to the house.

"My boyfriend understood that it was a game and a person had to do what they wanted to do, to survive. Guys, R2 million was at stake."

Watch the video shared by @RealityTVing below:

More about Mpumi, Liema and Jareed’s entanglement

Mpumi and Liyema were both involved with Jareed. The former housemate even confessed that he had genuine love for both of them.

He admitted that it was all a strategy to win the game, but his feelings for both the ladies were not fake.

Mpumi and Jareed have candid conversation

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mpumi and Jareed recently discussed black tax in a thought-provoking conversation at the house.

Fans praised the BB Mzansi stars for their discussion, and fans agreed with the extent of the situation.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News