Jareed's fans recently gifted him a R50K cheque and an iPhone 15 pro max valued at over R40K

This was largely due to the impact he made on Big Brother Mzansi , with fans claiming that he carried the show until his dismissal

Mzansi showed love to their fave, saying he deserved to be spoiled and has a loyal fan base

Jareed received gifts worth over R90K from his 'Big Brother Mzansi' fans. Images: jareed.odem

Former Big Brother Mzansi housemate, Jareed, received an incredible gift from his loyal supporters. The self-proclaimed Icy Bwoy and now-famous polygamist gave viewers more than what they expected, and his fans showed their gratitude with some pricey gifts.

Jareed supporters show him love in a major way

Jareed has been making waves since his appearance on Big Brother Mzansi, and fans can't get enough of him.

The former housemate made a name for himself as the ultimate ladies' man and one cool dude; it's no wonder he goes by "Icy Bwoy"!

After making a mark on the show and garnering thousands of supporters nationwide, fans sought to show some love to their fave in a major way.

Taking to his Instagram page, the media personality shared a video gathered with his supporters at a restaurant where he was handed a R50K cheque for giving viewers a show to remember!

Not only that, but Jareed also received the latest iPhone 15 pro max valued at over R40K from an anonymous supporter in the UK:

Mzansi reacts to Jareed's gifts

Netizens said Jareed deserved his lavish gifts for putting on a fantastic show for BB Mzansi viewers:

_misflo said:

"I wish people could love him for who he really is, not based on the screenplay. I think he is a cool guy."

alu_ssesanga showed love to Jareed:

"Man, this is just the beginning for you, Mfanele. You are so humble and appreciative."

ultbase threw shade at Liema and Mpumi:

"They tried to make you the bad guy when in reality, the triangle benefited each party. This is your time, Icy Bwoy, you deserve everything good."

KellyB1728 wrote:

"Love to see it! Mans gave us something to talk about, glad he got shown appreciation."

xNtombii posted:

"He was literally 'The Show', and he's not given enough credit. He deserves this and more!"

McJunior asks supporters for donations

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Big Brother Mzansi winner, McJunior, encouraging supporters to send him donations.

The former housemate was criticised and called greedy, with netizens failing to understand why he would want more money after winning R2M.

