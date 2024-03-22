Jareed defended himself after receiving backlash about his relationships on Big Brother Mzansi

The former housemate called out Liema and Mpumi for lying about their relationship outside, whereas he entered the house single

While some fans took Jareed's side, others poked holes in his story and hoped that Liema wouldn't entertain him ever again

‘BB Mzansi’ evictee Jareed defended himself and took shots at his partners, Liema and Mpumi. Images: Instagram/ mpumi_landan, Twitter/ JareedOdem, Instagram/ Liyema Pantsi

Jareed had a sit down to discuss his time on Big Brother Mzansi. The former housemate told his side of the story regarding his romantic relationships with Liema and Mpumi, calling them out for lying about their relationships outside.

Jareed breaks his silence on relationship with Liema

Evicted housemate, Jareed's name, has been making rounds on social media since his unexpected eviction from Big Brother Mzansi.

The now-famous polygamist told his side of the story about what happened in Biggie's house, including his controversial love triangle with Liema and Mpumi.

Speaking on Big Brother Buzz alongside fellow evictee, Els, Jareed expressed that his former housewives were wrong for maintaining relationships with him while romantically involved outside the house.

Twitter (X) user TheeAzanian shared a clip from the full interview:

"How am I the villain? These two women came inside the household with men on the outside; I went into the house single.

"It also took Liema four weeks to tell me she had someone on the outside; it was hard to trust after that."

Mzansi weighs in on Jareed's video

Netizens aren't feeling the smear campaign Jareed conducted against Liema, and hoped that she would stay away from him now that she's also out:

ntombi_waKWT wrote:

"He's a fool, you can still see the hurt in his eyes. My baby ain't going back to this fool, trust me."

yasbb_ called Jareed out:

"Shouting up and down that he wanted to be a villain for seven weeks, and now he’s upset. Whatever he smokes went straight to his brain."

zoebwalya said:

"If she doesn’t run when she sees this boy, I’ll start dragging her myself."

TheGabi asked:

"Who hurt this boy?"

Meanwhile, some netizens took Jareed's side and called his former girlfriends out for being hypocrites:

BevArtist2 called out Liema:

"She must stay away from #JareedOdem too because, quite clearly, she does not value loyalty! Look what she was doing with Jareed, knowing she had a longstanding relationship outside."

BuhleEphy said:

"Those two ladies were his downfall. They manipulated him, and he always listened to them."

NWindile wrote:

"Those girls were always hovering around Jareed, seducing and manipulating him."

Moon_Godesss posted:

"If both of them had men outside the house, then he's not wrong."

Mpumi and Liema discuss relationships with Jareed

