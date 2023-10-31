Reality TV star Slee Ndlovu, known as Slee The Bosslady, has made a successful transition to the acting industry by joining the popular South African show, Uzalo , as Thandiwe

She clarified the misconception that she plays Xoliswa and discussed the challenges of switching from reality television to acting

Despite not originally planning to pursue acting, Slee is embracing the opportunity and relates to her character as an upcoming businesswoman

Slee Ndlovu, popularly known as Slee The Bosslady, has taken over the acting industry, and fans have welcomed her new role. The star, who was introduced to Mzansi as a part of The Real Housewives of Durban Season 3, recently joined Uzalo as Thandiwe.

Slee The Bosslady joins Uzalo as Thandiwe

Uzalo has been hailed for stepping up and spicing things up by introducing new faces. Among the many people who joined the popular show is reality TV star and businesswoman Slee Ndlovu.

The star became an instant fan favourite when she appeared in the explosive season of The Real Housewives of Durban as Nonku Williams' friend. Briefly News caught up with the RHOD star about her new role and how she has adapted to playing Thandiwe.

Slee started by clearing the air about her role. She said many people think she is playing the role of Xoliswa, but that's Nonhle's role. She noted that there was a major misunderstanding and that fans should know she is not Xoliswa.

"Xoliswa is Nohle’s character, my character is Thandiwe, Xoliswa’s business partner. Thandiwe is an up-and-coming businesswoman who is friends with Xoliswa.

"They are looking to conquer the world but they are going to a rural area, trying to secure a piece of land to start their business. In order to do so, they will stoop to any level to get what they want regardless of how many toes they step on."

Slee The Bosslady talks about the challenges of switching from RHOD to Uzalo

Many people think reality television and acting are the same thing, but that's not true. Slee Ndlovu said being on The Real Housewives of Durban never prepared her for the acting gig. She said being on the show only made her feel comfortable in front of the camera and know how to follow the camera. She said:

"I wasn’t scared or anxious, the only anxiety I had was to remember my lines because in acting you are portraying a role which is different from your actual story."

The star also noted that another challenge she is facing is having to translate English scripts into isiZulu.

"When we get scripts, they are written in English and we have to translate them to vernacular, and it has to sound as authentic as possible so you have to try and say it in the way that you generally speak so that it sounds natural.

That is very challenging because we live in a community where we don’t use 100% vernec in our homes, so it becomes a challenge."

Slee The Bosslady reveals plans in the acting industry

Being in the acting industry was never in Slee's plans, but she hopes to see where the opportunity will take her. She said she also relates to the role because Thandiwe is also an upcoming businesswoman, who will stop at nothing to achieve her goals.

"This role was relatable to me because I am in the business sector, working to build myself. I relate a lot with uThandiwe in that regard so it wasn’t that difficult to execute because I know the demeanour and the language because I am in that space as well.

"I have always wanted to do some work, be it on radio or TV, acting wasn’t on my mind, I was focusing on doing ads but when this opportunity presented itself I said why not? I have never acted before but I felt I could explore this and use it to my advantage and help me grow."

