Vuyo Dabula's surprising entry into Uzalo was followed by an equally unexpected exit

The actor's time with the beloved soapie was short-lived and fans demanded answers from the show

Uzalo addressed the speculations and gave viewers insight into Vuyo's short-lived role as Bentley Majozi

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

'Uzalo' gave fans insight into Vuyo Dabula's exit from the soapie, saying his role as Bentley Majozi was meant to be short. Images: vuyodabula

Source: Instagram

Fans were left shocked after Uzalo killed off Bentley Majozi who is played by veteran actor, Vuyo Dabula. The actor was only on the soapie for a few days when he was cut off in a murder scene.

Uzalo gave viewers some much-needed insight into Vuyo's role, saying it was intended to be short yet impactful, which explains the public outrage.

Uzalo explains Vuyo Dabula's Uzalo exit

Vuyo Dabula made his entry into South Africa's leading soapie, Uzalo in October and despite online scrutiny over his casting, the actor was happy to be part of it:

PAY ATTENTION:

However, after just a few days on the show, Vuyo's character, Bentley Majozi was killed off.

According to The South African, Uzalo revealed that Vuyo's role was meant to be short-lived:

"Vuyo’s storyline was crafted to add drama and excitement to the storyline as we end off season nine. His story arc was designed to be brief but impactful."

However, fans aren't particularly happy with the decision, with one being in denial over Bentley's short-lived story:

LathaOluhle said:

"I know they didn't just kill Bentley Majozi."

Fans weigh in on Vuyo Dabula's Uzalo appearance

Since the initial announcement of his casting, Vuyo Dabula's supporters weren't at all keen on him being on Uzalo as many believed the popular show was below his standard:

katlegomalepane said:

"Chelete ke chelete, retla reng."

TherealMel_1 responded:

"Bills have to be paid."

KingNema_Jnr commented:

"If he isn't getting those roles, there's nothing he can do. At the end of the day, we all want money."

Wiseman Mncube leaves Uzalo

In a recent report, Briefly News covered reactions to Wiseman Mncube's unexpected exit from Uzalo which left many fans relieved.

The actor/ musician had been with the soapie for five years and became a fan-favourite and some viewers weren't thrilled to see him go.

Deli Malinga is also said to be leaving her show, Umkhokha the Curse at the end of the season which gives fans some time to come to grips with her exit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News