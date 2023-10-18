Actress Deli Malinga won't be leaving Umkhokha: The Curse anytime soon

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared on Twitter that Deli will stay with the telenovela until the season ends

Fans of the show are happy that their favourite character will be staying with the telenovela

‘Umkhokha, the Curse’ actress Deli Malinga is not exiting the show. Image: @delimalinga

Source: Instagram

Actress Deli Malinga's supposed exit from Mzansi Magic's popular telenovela has confused many fans, as most don't know what to believe anymore.

Deli Malinga will stay with Umkhokha: The Curse till the season ends

Mzansi's fan-favourite telenovela, Umkhokha: The Curse, has made headlines since it started airing. The show's most loved character, MamZobe, played by Deli Malinga, bagged her first-ever SAFTA award since she started acting.

Not so long ago, there were claims and speculation that when Deli Malinga exits the show, Uzalo star Baby Cele will replace her as the new MamZobe.

However, Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced on X that Deli Malinga is not going anywhere and that she will stay with the show till the season ends.

He wrote:

"Deli Malinga staying with #UmkhokhaTheCurse.The actress playing Mamzobe in the telenovela is staying with the show until the end of the season. Deli Malinga is contractually obliged to be with the show until the season contract ends. According to sources, barring a resignation or her being fired, there are no plans to replace the actor. "

Read the tweet below:

Fans are happy that Deli Malinga will be staying on the show

Shortly after, Phil Mphela announced. Online, netizens were very happy that their favourite actress wouldn't leave the show and would continue acting her most-loved character. See some of the comments below:

@joy_zelda said:

"@Jabu_Macdonald, with his lies, always he came up with."

@BlaqSantaClaus wrote:

"I'm here for your level of maturity in responding to people. If we behaved like this instead of biting each other's heads off, the world would be peaceful."

@DDT_PM replied:

"@Mcebi18, you will still see her until the end of the season."

@Miz_Ruraltarain responded:

"We can't accept any other Ma Mzobe if not her....I was bored with that announcement of Uzalo Gabisile replacing her."

@Msomi_NB said:

"Some of us don’t even call the show “uMkhokha” siyibiza ngoMamzobe."

@Oratile58692814 responded:

"Siyabonga nkosi."

@Iebzzzza said:

"Re-casts flop because people are used to the original performer. Good for Umkhokha. They won't make the mistake of Imbewu. That show died a painful death after the many recasts of principal casts. To hell with the 'characters are not dependent on actors' thing."

@KwaSothole wrote:

"Zobelicious asbonge...in even though she annoys me."

@Lerato_Mkhondo responded:

"Our girl is not going anywhere."

Deli Malinga goes viral for Amapiano dance routine

In a previous report, Briefly News reported that TikTok user @nto_060 shared a post of her mother, actress Deli Malinga, doing her rendition of the Amapiano dance routine.

The video had over two million views and close to 160K likes, and the shares kept growing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News