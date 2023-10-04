Deli Malinga won the Best Supporting Actress in a Telenovela award at the South African Film And Television Awards marking her first win in three decades in the industry

Deli Malinga is over the moon after scooping the Best Supporting Actress in a Telenovela award at the just-ended South African Film And Television Awards (Saftas).

‘Umkhoka: The Curse’ star Deli Malinga won her first award after 30 years in the industry. Image: @dellymalinga9

Source: Instagram

Deli Malinga wins first award in 30 years

Deli Malinga has been gracing our screens for three decades. The talented star who has been nominated for several awards throughout her illustrious career finally walked home with an award.

According to TimesLIVE, the Umkhokha: The Curse star won the Best Supporting Actress in a Telenovela award for her role as MaNgema on Redemption at the 17th Annual South African Film And Television Awards.

Speaking after her major win, Malinga said she is grateful that she finally won an award, after many years in the industry. She said her story should inspire others who are losing hope.

Deli Malinga ecstatic after winning first award

Deli Malinga noted that she was on the verge of giving up on winning any awards because she has been nominated several times, but never won. She also told other actors and actresses in South Africa to never look down on any role, because no role is too small. She said:

“I never thought something like this will happen to me, I don't know why, because, yes, I always give 900% commitment and dedication to my craft. Lord God keep on shining on me, help me to be always be humble and increase more love for people.”

