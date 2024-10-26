Burna Boy recently took to social media to show support for Da L.E.S, a beloved rapper who was hospitalised

Lifestyle hitmaker Da L.E.S. had a health scare in 2024, and Burna Boy decided to share that his thoughts were with him during a difficult time

Netizens shared their reactions to Burna Boy's sentiments towards South Africa when he wrote a post about Da L.E.S.

Burna Boy recently took to social media to express concern about Da L.E.S. He shared a post after learning that Da L.E.S. was saddled with health problems.

Burna Boy said he wishes he could be with Da L.E.S, who is recovering from a stroke. Image: Mike Marsland / Gallo Images

Many South Africans did not forget Burna Boy's controversial history with locals. Online users share their thoughts on Burna Boy's concern about Da L.E.S's stroke.

Burna Boy worried about Da L.E.S.

In a post reshared on X, Burna Boy said that he wished he was in South Africa to support Da L.E.S. He said Tbo Touch told him that the rapper was ill and wrote: "SA, it's time to fix this now." Read the post reshared by gossip blogger Musa Khawula below:

South Africa Slams Burna Boy

Many people did not think that Burna Boy was sincere in his concern for Da L.E.S's health. Online users wrote that he could have easily messaged the ill rapper.

@Cecilia_Mthwane commented:

"He is really annoying. Why not call Da L.E.S? Mxm, he is seeking attention on this one."

@kheswa_thenjiwe said:

"He must not bore us."

@bad_option88 wrote:

"Akame kancane Da Les situation only needs a family, even close friends are not there for him."

@Ofs5B complained:

"Don't start with your nonsense. Voetsek."

@Mafa6232 slammed Burna:

"Not him begging to visit, re right sana with you and anything associated with Nigeria. And if you want to be down with Nigeria, stuff you too."

@Happiness24l added:

"Burna boy really loves S.A., he doesn’t want to give up."

